KOKOMO — The Traverse City Pit Spitters are a day removed from winning on a walk-off against Rockford Rivets, but couldn’t create any magic on Wednesday as they fall 6-5 to the Kokomo Jackrabbits in extra innings on a 10th-inning walk-off single by Karson Hesser.
The Pit Spitters regained a 5-4 lead in the top of the 10th after a sacrifice fly from Nebraska native Zachary Johnson, bringing home Camden Traficante, but the Jackrabbits quickly responded. Noah Christenson hit an RBI single to bring home the tying run.
With runners on third and second with one out, Hesser hit a walk-off RBI single to center field to snap the Spitters two-game winning streak to open the season, but the Spitters made the Jackrabbits work for the win.
The Jackrabbits jumped out early in the first inning, but shortly after the Spitters knotted it 1-1 in the fourth. The Spitters piled on three more runs in the fifth with a Parker Brosius home run, an RBI single from Blake Bean and a Traficante sacrifice fly.
The Jackrabbits inched closer with a run in the bottom of the fifth and another in the eighth. Traverse City had a chance to put the Jackrabbits away in the ninth inning as they had two outs with runners first and second.
Nolan Christianson brought home Isaac Bonner after being safe to first on an error. Despite giving up the tying run, the Spitters pitching contained the lead for most of the game.
Georgia native Josh Lanham pitched six innings for the Spitters, allowing two runs on three hits. Reliever Logan McCleery continued the work by striking out two in three innings while giving up two runs.
Traverse City plays one more game in Kokomo, two at Kenosha, then two back in Kokomo before returning home Tuesday. Reinhardt University product Ethan Foley is expected to take the mound Thursday for the Spitters.
