TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters have scored a lot this week.
Like, a lot.
Traverse City beat the Battle Creek Bombers in two games Thursday to cap off a five-game winning streak that has seen the Spitters score a combined 67 runs since Monday.
You heard that. Sixty-seven runs in 45 innings.
The Traverse City bats started to heat up Monday with an 8-0 victory over the Rockford Rivets. Monday’s win snapped the team’s longest losing streak in franchise history and set them up for the week ahead.
After snapping the four game skid Monday, the Pit Spitters put up a staggering 22 runs on 17 hits in a 22-9 win over Rockford on Tuesday.
Wednesday’s home game against the Bombers was even more impressive by the TC bats. Traverse City beat Battle Creek 23-6 Wednesday, giving the team a total of 45 runs scored in less than 24 hours.
The high-scoring games continued for Thursday’s doubleheader. The Pit Spitters combined for 14 total runs and left no chance for Battle Creek to win.
Traverse City won the opener 6-1 Thursday and followed it with an 8-0 win over Battle Creek.
The Spitters have outscored their opponents 67-16 this week.
The opener Thursday was close until the eighth inning when Chris Monroe and Adam Proctor each hit two-run home runs to spread the lead to 6-1. Jake Arnold had two RBI in the second on a two-out single that made it 2-0.
Starting pitcher Jeremy Neff (3-2) won the opener for TC and Cam Schuelke (2-0) went six innings in the nightcap to earn the victory.
The Spitters scored all eight of their runs in the first four innings of the nightcap Thursday, looking to Camden Traficante for four RBI on a double and a single.
Traverse City combined for 19 RBI on Tuesday against Rockford, 14 of which came from the bottom five batters in the order.
Wednesday’s thrashing of the Bombers included RBIs from all nine starting batters in the TC lineup. Arnold batted in five runners on two triples and a double while Mario Camilletti batted in three with two triples and a double. Camilletti also scored five runs.
Tito Flores led the team in hits Wednesday with four, batting in two runners along with teammate Trey Yunger.
The Pit Spitters (27-20) look to continue their tear in the final game of four against Battle Creek at 7:05 p.m. Friday.