TRAVERSE CITY — Any baseball team has days where things don’t click right away, and that was the case for the Pitt Spitters on Wednesday.
The Pit Spitters returned to Turtle Creek Stadium after a two-game road trip against Kokomo Jackrabbits to face their kryptonite, the Kenosha Kingfish, a team that dominated the Spitters all season with a 2-6 season record.
Traverse City answered late against the Kingfish, scoring four runs in the seventh after being down 5-3 most of the game. The Spitters would collect their fourth straight win by winning 6-5.
Traverse City kept scoring after loading the bases in the seventh. The Pit Spitters had bases loaded a couple of times throughout the game, but couldn’t do anything.
“I think we always got the Pit Spitter inning all year, the seventh inning has been kind of where we started throwing up funky numbers like we did tonight,” Trey Truitt III said. “And it’s always funny because the energy in the dugout always comes alive in the seventh and the fans kind of know it, too.”
It was all Kenosha for most of the game, as it started the game with a two-run home run from Drake Westcott in the first inning then an RBI single from right fielder James McCoy and another run on a fielder’s choice to make it 4-0.
“In the first inning I was misplacing the fastball with the hit, besides that, they were getting pulls and weak contact on balls where guys were in and the defense was doing their thing, trying to pick me up,” pitcher Adam Christopher said of his outing. “Our bullpen came in and was clutch for me, I was fired up.”
It took the Spitters until the third to get their first run after Evan Orzech sent one to center for an RBI double, then came home for their first run on a wild pitch.
Colin Summerhill’s sacrifice made the deficit 4-2, but that didn’t last long as Kenosha extended it 5-2 after a safe call on first that was close. Despite the score, Christopher did what he could.
He ended the night pitching four innings, striking out seven and walking three but gave up five runs before Easton Johnson came in to relieve him. In the sixth, Kenosha had bases loaded with one out, but centerfielder Zac Rice sent one to shortstop for a double play.
Kenosha pitcher Santiago Gomez contained the Spitters to five hits through 4.2 innings while allowing two runs, striking out three, and walking two.
Once pitcher Anthony Touhy came in, the Spitters lit him up, scoring four straight runs. Touhy finished the night with 1.1 innings pitched, walking four while allowing three hits.
“I think he just mixed up speeds well, so it was a little difficult at first,” Truitt said of Gomez. “Everything moved. I don’t know if he was throwing a two-steamer or just had a natural arm side run, but he had good stuff in the beginning.”
After the Christopher’s outing, the Spitters’ relievers — pitchers Ryan Insco, Johnson and Anthony Ramirez went to work the rest of the game. They allowed no runs scored, four hits, allowing one walk and led the Spitters to victory.
The Spitters are back in Turtle Creek Stadium for a doubleheader against Kenosha, with the first game at 11 a.m. and then the second at 7:05 p.m. The Spitters continue to separate themselves from the first-half Great Lakes East Division winner Kalamazoo (29-25), who are now three games behind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.