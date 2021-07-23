TRAVERSE CITY — An eighth inning comeback by the Traverse City Pit Spitters was foiled in extra innings by the Kokomo Jackrabbits Friday.
Kokomo scored two runs in the top of the 11th inning to take an 11-9 win over Traverse City at Turtle Creek Stadium.
Kokomo scored six runs in the second inning to put the pressure on Traverse City after it scored three in the first inning.
The Jackrabbits added three more runs in the fifth to take a 9-5 lead before the Spitters answered with a run in the fifth and three in the eighth to tie it at nine.
The Spitters scoring would stop there but Kokomo added a pair in the top of the 11th to take the win.
The teams combined for 32 hits in an offensive showcase. Mario Camilletti and Tito Flores each had three hits for TC as Camilletti was the only Spitters with two RBI.
Two of Camilletti’s hits were triples and he was joined in the three-bagger club by Flores, Miles Simington and Zeb Roos.
Joe Pace took the loss in relief after Cade Heil went 4.2 innings in the start.
The Spitters (29-23) will host the Rockford Rivets Saturday at 7:05 p.m.