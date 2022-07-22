TRAVERSE CITY — Will Ferrell once said in the movie Old School “We’re going streaking!” The Traverse City Pit Spitters are heeding the comedian’s call.
The Pit Spitters continued to sit pretty in first place in the Great Lake East Divisionafter extending their win streak to four, beating the Lakeshore Chinooks’ 8-1 in their first matchup of the season.
Turtle Creek Stadium was packed with fans who were lined up for tickets before the game to partake in Thirsty Thursday and to watch the Spitters after the All-Star break.
Traverse City came alive in the seventh inning, scoring five runs after being completely shut down throughout the game. Marshall Toole’s two-run RBI base knock to deep center put the Spitters on the board first with a 2-0 lead.
Evan Orzech opened the gates in the eighth for the Pit Spitters with an RBI single, making the rest of game history. The Chinooks (26-23) even changed pitchers, but that still wouldn’t stop the blows the Spitters were laying.
The Spitters were in a tough matchup most of the game. The Chinooks scored on a throwing error in the second to make it 2-1, but pitcher Adam Christopher started on the mound and did what he could to control the game.
Christopher pitched three innings, walking five with two strikeouts. Each time the Chinooks got a hit, the Traverse City defense was there.
Ryan Insco and Colin Summerhill credited the defense for the effort they made all game.
“It’s the biggest thing, honestly,” Insco said. “When I feel confident in the guys behind me, I can just go out there and throw strikes and let the guys hit, and our guys will get them out.”
Christopher had the bases loaded in the third inning with one out. But after striking out one and inducing a groundout from another, he led the boys out of the inning to keep it 2-1. Insco (3-2) came in to relieve Christopher and kept the Spitters in the driver’s seat.
Insco finished the game with four innings, allowing two hits while walking one and striking out one.
“My slider was working pretty well off the bat. That’s usually what I try to attack hitters with,” Insco said. “I already know I do really well against righties, so it’s more navigating through the lefties of the order, and I think I did a really good job attacking lefties.”
Chinooks’ pitcher Joe Glassey kept it close through five innings to keep his team in it. The Spitters went cold after the first inning. Glassey finished the game with four hits allowed while striking out eight with walking two.
Traverse City wasn’t done after scoring five in the seventh. In the following inning, the Pit Spitters tacked on another run to make it 8-1, too much for the Chinooks to overcome.
Traverse City hasn’t been on a four-game winning streak since June but has a chance to extend it to five on Friday. The Spitters are at home again as they continue their four-game home-stand against the Chinooks before Battle Creek Battle Jacks come to town Saturday.
“We’re playing together as a team. The personalities and everybody is starting to blend together and just play as a collective unit,” Trey Truitt said. “The reason we’re on a hot streak right now is just everybody is really comfortable with each other and playing well.”
