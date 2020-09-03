TRAVERSE CITY — Well, that waited until the last minute.
The Traverse City Pit Spitters scored four eighth-inning runs to rally from a 3-2 deficit to defeat the Great Lakes Resorters 6-3 to earn a spot in Saturday’s Northwoods League pod championship at home.
The Spitters take on the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies at 4:05 p.m. Saturday at Turtle Creek Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.
Keaton Peck tied the game in the eighth inning with a RBI single. Gaetano Vallone came across on on a wild pitch, and Tommy Troy plated two runs with a two-out double. Troy had three hits in the game and Peck two.
Traverse City pitchers limited the Resorters to four hits, two by Chase Bessard. Dalton O’Boyle, Joey Drury and Gates also combined to strike out eight.
James Rogers struck out seven in six innings for the Resorters. The Resorters finish their first season at 8-34 and the Spitters enter the title game at 33-8. The Mac Daddies won 32 games in the Kalamazoo pod this year and beat the Battle Creek Bombers 3-1 in Kalamazoo to earn a championship berth.
