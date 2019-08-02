KENOSHA, Wisc. — The Traverse City Pit Spitters are showing no signs of slowing down.
They took down the Kenosha Kingfish in a 15-2 blowout win at Simmons Field on Friday.
Andrew Hoffman led the way on the mound, going five innings allowing four hits, two runs and striking out five batters.
Hoffman held the Kingfish at bay while the Spitters racked up a 5-2 lead. The lead was sound but the Spitters kept swinging.
Traverse City posted back-to-back four run innings in the seventh and eighth and two runs in the ninth to push their lead to the final score of 15-2.
Andrew Morrow started the late inning madhouse with a solo home run to lead off the seventh. Two of the next three batters would get out but the Spitters added three more runs off of some throwing errors by Kenosha and a single by Daniel Head.
In the eighth, the bottom of the order stepped up again and plated four runs. Head batted in Morrow to start, followed by two walks that scored runs before Mario Camilletti hit a sacrifice to earn their 13th run.
Christian Faust totaled three RBI and three runs with a triple. Andrew Morrow went 6-for-6 including a triple and four runs to go with a RBI.
Faust and Morrow each hit their triple in the ninth inning.
Kam Smith had three hits, two runs and a RBI.
Sam Benschoter, Andrew Nelson, Luke Little and Joe Pace combined for four innings of one-hit, scoreless relief to close it out for Traverse City.
The Pit Spitters (47-17) have won six games in a row and will move on to Green Bay to face the Booyah on Saturday and Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.