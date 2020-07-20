TRAVERSE CITY — Two in a row. Or three, with a two-week break.
The Traverse City Pit Spitters (4-1) topped the Great Lakes Resorters 7-0 Monday night in the franchise’s second game back from a coronavirus-induced break that resulted in every player being tested twice.
Chad Patrick fired three shutout innings to lead seven Spitters pitchers in a combined two-hitter. Patrick matched Andrew Hoffman’s performance Sunday by striking out six in three hitless frames.
Pat Hohlfeld, Nathan Lohmeier, Chase Gearing, Jay Ward Jr., Zach Fruit and Will Mabrey each tossed one frame as TC hurlers combined for 13 strikeouts to only four walks.
Duncan Lutz, Robby Caro and Derek Yoo each tossed two scoreless innings as neither team scored through six frames.
Christian Faust and Spencer Schwellenbach both drove in two runs and Mario Camilletti drew three walks and stole two bases. Bryant Goolsby, Schwellenbach, Faust and Trey Yunger each had two hits to account for all of TC base knocks aside from one Chris Monroe single. Monroe, Yunger and Crews Taylor each walked twice.
Christian Garcia and Travis Janes had the Resorters’ (1-4) only hits. Resorters bats have struggled since the return, managing only three hits and no runs in two games, being outscored 13-0.
The teams have the day off Tuesday before playing again Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Turtle Creek Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.