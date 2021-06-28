ABATTLE CREEK — Talk about a long day of baseball.
The Traverse City Pit Spitters and Battle Creek Bombers played three games Sunday because of postponements from Saturday’s rain storm.
The first of the three games was suspended Saturday with the Spitters leading 5-0 in the third inning. That game was resumed and TC took home the win 7-5.
The Bombers had the better of the Spitters in the remaining six innings but couldn’t overcome Saturday’s deficit.
Manager Josh Rebandt went with a completely revamped lineup Sunday morning and eight different batters registered a hit in the win. Pat Hohlfeld took the win with six innings of work Sunday, finishing Aren Gustafson’s work from Saturday.
The Bombers kept their bats hot for game two and won 4-2 over the Pit Spitters in a seven inning game.
Traverse City got all of its offense in the second inning thanks to a solo home run from catcher and MSU product Adam Proctor. Jake Arnold reached base on a walk and made his way around the bases and scored on a wild pitch, capping the scoring in game two for TC.
Jeremy Neff was unable to keep the Bombers off the scoreboard and took the loss from the mound.
Traverse City took the Sunday series with the seven inning win in the nightcap 7-1.
A gem from starter Morgan Lunceford (1-2) led the Spitters to victory as he went six innings allowing five hits, one run and striking out three. The Pit Spitters defense went without an error and forced five batters left on base for the Bombers.
Tito Flores led the Spitters with multiple hits in the final game, smacking two singles and plating his sixth run of the season. Chris Monroe, Crews Taylor, Trey Yunger, Michael Stygles and Camden Traficante each had an RBI for TC. Traficante also had two hits and scored a run.