CLARE — The cardiac Elks struck again. This time in a good ol’ fashion soccer shootout.
In the past few games, Elk Rapids has been winning tight games. Friday night, they won 2-1 against Traverse City Christian after forward Spencer Ball scored the go-ahead goal with 50 seconds to spare.
The senior forward came up clutch again on Tuesday night against Freeland as he scored the last shot in shootouts (4-3) to help the Elks advance to the regional championship after 80 minutes of regulation play and two overtime periods.
“I kind of chose to take that. I asked for it at the end,” Ball said.“We had an order before we went out there, so we got to choose as players — and everyone was comfortable with taking the shot.”
Freeland’s Derik Prast made the first shootout shot to put them up 1-0 after the Elks’ Carson Peterson missed his first attempt, putting most of the pressure on Freeland to contain the lead in shootouts.
But the comeback kids of Elk Rapids would not be denied.
Freeland missed its next shot, opening the door for Noah Hilley to tie it up 2-2 after Falcons jumped out to a 2-1 lead.
Throughout the season, Elk Rapids head coach Nate Plum has been complimentary of his goalkeepers, Ani Lugin and Koa West.
In the second half, Lugin stayed on the ground for a minute after taking a slight beating inside the box as multiple Elks and Falcons players had a battle for the ball. But Lugin got up and shook it off to finish the game strong.
West left the game in the first half after suffering an injury but was given the nod to be the goalkeeper for shootouts after he was well enough to go back in.
“I think for Koa, he is growing in his confidence as a keeper,” Plum said. “I think that’s the biggest deal. Coach (Dave) Speckman and I were both keepers, and we take pride in working with our keepers.”
After West made a diving save that blazed past his ankle, the Elks supporters could only cover their eyes as they watched Elks midfielder Alex Barber extend the lead to 3-2. But Freeland answered back to tie it 3-3, leaving Ball to perform another miracle for the Elks.
As the senior approached the ball to send the Elks to the regional championship match against Alma, Ball said he wasn’t as nervous as some of his teammates. After making another game-winning goal, he couldn’t help himself as the tears of joy and relief flowed while he made the walk to the stands to rejoice with his family.
“Yeah, it’s definitely settling down,” Ball said. “It’s just a lot of drama in the last couple of soccer games that we’ve had, so it’s nice to keep coming out with wins.”
Before shootouts, the Elks had a 1-0 lead 20 minutes into the first half after Hilley found the ball to tap it in. Plum said the play on the field was sloppy because of the elements along with a tough time making crisp passes.
Each time the Elks passed it deep or short, the Falcons swooped the ball. The Falcons tied the game 1-1 in the second half with 20 minutes left after a corner kick that made it difficult for the Elks to find and stop.
The defense for both teams made it challenging for either team to get the go-ahead goal. Both teams had moments late in the second half to tap in the go-ahead goal. Plum credited Freeland for how well the Falcons played Tuesday, noting that nothing for the Elks was working.
There were things that Plum said the Elks did well, and that was being able to keep the ball in front. Throughout the first half, the Elks maintained possession on their side of the field — making it difficult for the Falcons to tie.
Despite what went right or wrong for the Elks, Plum knows they have a quick turnaround as they take on Alma in the regional finals on Thursday. Alma also won in shootouts against Manistee.
It’ll be the fifth straight year the Elks have made it to the regional championship. After winning the game in a shootout, Plum and Ball could only laugh when asked if they were familiar with the coined term “Cardiac Elks.”
The Elks are back in Clare at Brookwood Athletic Complex on Thursday at 7 p.m. for more excitement.
