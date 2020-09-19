TRAVERSE CITY — Welcome to the Northern Michigan Football Conference, Sault Ste. Marie.
The Blue Devils introduced themselves loudly Saturday with a 14-7 victory over Traverse City St. Francis.
“They’re one of the winningest teams in the state!” an enthusiastic Soo player exclaimed in the post-game huddle on Thirlby Field’s turf, where the Devils didn’t allows St. Francis’ offense to score. Sault Ste. Marie played the last two years as an independent before joining the NMFC.
The Gladiators opened the game with a 94-yard kickoff return from Owen Mueller, who also kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead. They wouldn’t score again, despite moving the ball effectively at times.
“I was like, ‘Well, here we go,’” St. Francis head coach Josh Sellers said. “We set up the return beautifully right in front of our bench and I’m having flashbacks as he’s going into the end zone. Back in 2003 in my first game as a head coach, Travis Sivek took the opening kick (against Benzie Central) 80 yards for a touchdown.”
The Gladiators won the Division 7 state title that year.
Mueller fielded a bouncing kickoff at the 6 and sprinted up the right sideline for the game’s first score.
“We had a lot of confidence,” Mueller said. “The adrenaline was all with us and we just couldn’t keep it up on offense.”
The Glads were missing starting linemen Corbin Domres and Jack Beckwith. The extra 565 pounds of bulk along the line would have come in handy against a larger Sault team that only threw the ball six times to 43 run plays.
The Devils outgained St. Francis 271-197, including a 237-77 advantage on the ground. Both Soo touchdowns came after St. Francis fumbles, and the Gladiators had two interceptions at or near the red zone.
Sault Ste. Marie becomes only the second Upper Peninsula team to defeat St. Francis in a regular-season game, joining St. Ignace (most recently in 1993).
The only previous meeting between the programs came in 1981, with a much different outcome and St. Francis winning a 55-6 blowout.
“For us, it’s a huge win because we know how storied they are and we’d love to be where they have been,” Blue Devils head coach Scott Menard said. “This is a step in the right direction for us.”
Menard gave the game ball to freshman Callen Campbell, who caught a 27-yard pass from Jakob Davie on fourth-and-7 that allowed the Blue Devils to run out the clock. Campbell had both of the Devils’ receptions.
“They were doing everything in their power to stop what we had going in the middle,” Menard said. “We thought we’d take a shot because of the situation with the timing. At worst, they’re gonna get the ball at the 20 and have to go 80 yards and our defense played phenomenal.”
Kristopher Pearce pounded the ball 25 times for 164 yards, including a 55-yarder with 10:01 remaining to put the Devils up 14-7. He also ran in the conversion.
Davie ran for 58 yards, almost all of which came on a 55-yard scamper with 1:46 left before halftime to cut the deficit to 7-6.
“We had it marked on our calendar,” Davie said. “This is my first time being in a conference, so it’s a bit different than just playing these random teams. This really matters.”
Gabe Olivier led St. Francis with 34 rushing yards, with Aidan Schmuckal adding 24 and Mueller 13. Schmuckal caught two passes from Charlie Peterson for 40 yards, Jimmy Muzljakovich hauled in three receptions for 19 yards and Olivier snagged two catches for 20 yards. Drew Hardy added a catch for 36 yards before exiting with a second-quarter left shoulder injury.
The Gladiators look to get back on track next week at Grayling. Domres and Beckwith should be able to play against the Vikings. Hardy awaits results of an MRI on his shoulder.
