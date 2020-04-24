TRAVERSE CITY — Lake Superior State University saw all it needed to from Andy Soma’s highlight tape.
The coaches planned to make the trip to see the Traverse City West point guard play this March, but Soma suffered a foot injury just days before the scheduled visit.
His skill on video and high praises from coaches were more than enough to earn Soma a scholarship and a spot on LSSU’s basketball roster next fall. He inked his national letter of intent on Tuesday.
Steve Hettinga and the Lakers coaching staff were supposed to make the trip for the Titans’ game against Cadillac, the first Soma sat out.
“He said I was a shot in the dark he was willing to take,” Soma said.
Soma missed seven games of his senior season with injuries but still managed to earn all conference and all-region recognition for his scoring ability. Soma will be joining a cast of some of northern Michigan’s best prep talent from the last several years at LSSU.
Glen Lake alum Xander Okerlund and Manton’s Jaden Perry each have a spot on the team, along with one of the areas most prolific scorers this year.
Pellston’s Blake Cassidy, who averaged nearly 30 points a game for the Hornets, also signed with the Lakers and is a familiar face for Soma. They played on the same team last summer.
“Blake is a really great player and I think we fit together really well and our play styles match up,” Soma said. “Having two scorers like that kind of takes the pressure off of either one of us and opens more opportunities for the other.”
Soma said the opportunity to play with Cassidy and other friends helped make his decision to join much easier.
“Them giving me the opportunity without seeing me and really helped,” he said. “They have faith in me, it was a great sign.”
It wasn’t just his game film that set Soma apart, according to Titans head coach Sanders Frye.
“He’s been one of the hardest working kids I’ve had come through the program, in my time as a varsity coach, certainly, and even in the 12 years that I’ve been with the program,” Frye said.
Frye said that Soma’s work in the weight room for his senior season of football made the difference in his final year on the court. His increase in strength led to more physical play and more scoring opportunities.
Soma will have half of his tuition paid for as part of both athletic and academic scholarships when he arrives at LSSU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.