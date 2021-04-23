TRAVERSE CITY — Lydia Heymes brought her rake to the Titans' doubleheader against Sault Ste. Marie Thursday.
Heymes wasn't raking leaves at TC West High School, but clearing the bases time and time again in a two-game sweep of the Blue Devils.
The Titans won the first game of the day 15-2, where Heymes batted in four runs, and won the second game 17-4, with Heymes knocking in five more.
Heymes combined to go 5-for-8 with nine RBI, five runs, two doubles and rocked a home run in the nightcap's first inning.
Bell Gulliver took the win from the circle in game one, thanks to six strikeouts while allowing only two hits. Kaci Sowers won game two for TC West, tossing four innings while allowing three hits, three runs and striking out six.
Addie Nicolaou knocked in two runs on a hit and Peyton Metz had two RBI on two hits to start the day. Metz added two more hits in the nightcap and scored two runs.
Janie Sulecki went 2-for-3 in the 17-4 win, adding an RBI. Ava Tiesworth had three RBI on the day and stole two bases on her way to four runs. Jordan LaFleur went 2-for-3 from the ninth spot in the lineup for TC West, knocking in a run and stealing two bases in the nightcap.
MORE SOFTBALL
TC Central 14 7
Kingsley 4 8
TC Central: Game 1 — McKenzie Reed WP, 6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 4 K; Jessica Behler 3-5, 3 R, RBI; Cate Heethuis 3-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R; Lexi Hamstra 3-5, 4 RBI, 2 R; Izzy Covert 3-5, 2 R; Reed 2-4, 3 RBI; Hannah Fellows 3-5, 3 RBI. Game 2 —Katelyn Gaylord LP, 2.1 IP, 4 H, ER, K; Rory Miller 3 IP, 6 H, 7 ER, K; Behler 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 R; Hamstra 3-4, RBI, R, 2B; Kailey Poortenga 2-2, R.
Kingsley (8-4): Game 1 — Karly Roelofs LP, 3.2 IP, 8 H, 7 ER, 2 K; Lexi Coxon 2-3, RBI, 2B, SB; Roelofs 2-3, R, RBI; Delaney Rohring H, R. Game 2 — Roelofs WP, 1.2 IP, 0 H, K; Avery Hawkins 3-4, 4 RBI; Coxon 2 R, 2 BB, SB, 3B; Hannah Grahn H, 3 RBI, walk-off sacrifice fly; Roelofs H, 2 R, RBI.
UP NEXT: Kingsley at TC St. Francis tournament, Saturday.
Gaylord 11 13
Boyne City 1 1
Gaylord: Game 1 — Alexis Kozlowski 3-4, 2 R, 4 RBI, 3B; Braleigh Miller 2-3, 2B, 2 R; Jayden Jones 3-3, 4 R, 2 RBI, HR, 2B; Avery Parker 3-3, 2 2B, 3 RBI, R; Jones WP, 5 IP, 7 K, 3 H, R. Game 2 —Parker WP, 5 IP, 4 H, 2 K, R; Miller 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI; Jones 1-3, HR, 2 RBI; Parker 3-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Kozlowski 2-3, 2B, 3B.
Boyne City: Game 1 — Bella Cosier LP, 3 IP, 11 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 4 K, 3 BB. Game 2 — Zoe Harmon LP, 4 IP, 12 H, 13 R, 7 ER, 2 K.
Central Lake 7 15
Ellsworth 3 3
Central Lake: Game 1 — Alexis Cain 3 R, 2-3, RBI, 2 3B; Sydney Fernandez 2-3, 2 R, 2B; Katelyn Wolgamot 1-3, RBI, 3B; Cain WP, 6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 K. Game 2 — Emma Wollard WP, 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, ER, 3 K; Cain 3-4, 3 RBI, 2 2B; Wollard 2B, RBI; Fernandez 3-4, 2 R, RBI, 2B; Wolgamot 2-4, RBI, 2 R, HR.
Ellsworth: Game 1 — Bailey Glynn 2B, RBI; Jasmin Adams 2-2; Avery Strange LP, 5 IP, 7 H, 7 ER, 8 K; Strange 1-3, R; Game 2 — Olivia Strange LP, 4 IP, 12 H, 15 R, 6 ER, 10 K; Alexis Danforth H, R; E. DeYoung H, RBI.
Mesick 15 15
Manistee CC 0 5
Mesick: Game 1 — Kelsey Quiggin WP, 5 K, H; K. Quiggin 2-3, 3 R, RBI; Mattie Akom 2-3, 3 R, 3 RBI; Grace Quiggin 3-3, 4 RBI, R; Marana Keillor 2-2 RBI, R; Angee Wheeler 2-3, 2 R, RBI; Grace Hawk H, R, RBI; Game 2 — Grace Quiggin WP, 5 IP, 4 H, 5 R, ER; Maraya Bell H, R; Wheeler H, 3 R.
Manistee CC: Game 1 — E. Miller LP, 2 IP, 15 R, 8 ER, 4 BB; K. Watkins H. Game 2 — K. Johnson LP, 4 IP, 13 BB, 15 R, 7 ER, 4 K; G. Kidd H, 2 RBI, R; Johnson H, RBI; Miller. H, 2 R.
Bear Lake 17 26
Walkerville 4 16
Bear Lake: Game 1 — Kalissa Swanson 5 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 6 K; Jet Austin H, 3 RBI, R; Lilli Riesenberg H, 2 R, RBI; Swanson 2-4, RBI, 2 R; Taylor Merrill H, 3 R, 2 RBI. Game 2 — Swanson WP, 1.1 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 3 K, ER, 3 BB; Merrill 3-4, 3 R, 4 RBI; Alex Rineer 2 SB, H, 3 R, 2 RBI.
St. Ignace 17 17
Bellaire 1 3
Bellaire: Game 1 — Allison Cartwright LP, 3 IP, 3 H, 11 R, 4 ER, 5 BB; Kiersten Seaman H; Katie Decker H; Alex Dawson RBI; Game 2 — Decker LP, 3.1 IP, 6 H, 13 R, 0 ER, 7 BB; Decker R; Dawson 2-3, 2 RBI; Delaney Goodwin H.