TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central held on to an early lead to beat TC St. Francis at the Thirlby softball field Wednesday.
The Trojans hopped out to a 7-0 lead in the second inning and held on through a late Gladiators rally to win the nonconference matchup 9-8.
TC Central began the second inning with three straight singles before a run was walked in by the pitcher. Another single was followed up by a three-run home run by Cate Heethuis to make it 6-0 before Izzy Covert knocked in the seventh run on a single.
Katelyn Gaylord started working to hold the Glads bats from a rally but TC St. Francis wouldn’t go down without a big fight.
The Gladiators would go on to put up four runs in the fourth to make it 7-4 before the Trojans added two more in the fifth. TCSF added three runs in the sixth and one more in the seventh before the Trojans were able to slip away with the win.
Heethuis led all batters with five RBI on three hits, Jessica Behler had two hits and two RBI for TCC, Covert had two hits and a RBI, Gaylord and Gabby Haddix each had two hits.
Camryn Craig led the Glads with two home runs for three RBI, Sophie Hardy added a hit and a RBI, Allee Shepherd hit a two-run home run and Maggie Napont went 2-for-4 from the lead-off spot for TCSF.
Shepherd took the loss from the circle but Leah Simetz and Craig came in relief to hold the Trojans to only two runs in three innings.
MORE SOFTBALL
Kingsley 17 8
Frankfort 0 0
Kingsley wins Northwest Conference with undefeated slate
Game 1: Kingsley — Karly Roelofs WP, 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, K; Leslie Hamilton 2-3, 2 R, SB; Jessie Stiner 2-3, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI; Roelofs HR, 2 RBI, R; Lexie Coxon 2-3, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2B, SB, HR; Avery Hawkins 1-3, 2 R, RBI, 2B; Hannah Grahn 2B, 3 R, RBI; Alexa Sweat 1-3, 3 RBI, 2 R, SB; Grace Lewis HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, SB. Frankfort — Taylor Myers LP, 3 IP, 12 H, 2 K, BB, 9 ER; Ellie Tiesworth H; Cora Scott H.
Game 2: Kingsley (30-7, 12-0 Northwest) — Roelofs WP, 6 IP, 7 H, 9 K, 0 R; Roelofs 2-4, 4 RBI, HR, R; Katelyn Lyon 2-3, 2 R, HR, RBI; Stiner RBI, R; Coxon 2B; Hawkins H, R; Lewis 2B, RBI; Grahn H Frankfort — Myers LP, 6 IP, 11 H, 0 BB, 3 K, 8 R, ER; Emma MacKenzie 2 H; Tiesworth 2 H; Scott H; Madisen Clouse H.
UP NEXT: Frankfort (19-10, 10-2 Northwest) hosts Marion, Thursday; Kingsley (30-7, 12-0) host Johannesburg-Lewiston, Tuesday.
Glen Lake 20 2
Pellston 12 7
Game 1: Glen Lake — Taylor Semple WP, 3 K, 12 H; Olivia Mikowski 5-6, 6 RBI, broke school record for RBI with 55 (previous was 50); Chloe Crick 4 H, 5 RBI; Arianna Heath 4 H; Ella Flores 4 H; Shea Staley 4 H; Maddie Blough 4 H.
Game 2: Glen Lake — Emilee Bellant LP, 8 H, 2 K; Staley 3 H; Crick 2 2B, 2 RBI.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (14-16) hosts Lake Leelanau St. Mary in district, Tuesday.
Kalkaska 13 18
Benzie Central 0 4
Game 1: Kalkaska — Mia Miller WP, 5 IP, 2 H, 10 K, 2 BB; Jordyn Disbrow 2-2, 2 R, 2 RBI; Miller 2-4, 2 RBI, R, 2B; Alli DeVol 2B, R, RBI; Lauren DeVol 2B, R. Benzie Central — Olivia Bailey LP; Autumn Wallington H; Riley Sanchez H.
Game 2: Kalkaska — Michelle Michelin WP, 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 6 K; Disbrow H, R, RBI; Lorelei Simkins 2-3, RBI, R, 2B; Lauren Judd 3-4, RBI, R; Alina Membrillo H, R, 2 RBI; Alyssa Colvin 2-3, RBI, 2 R; Jaycee Mitchell H, 2 RBI, 2 R. Benzie Central — Sanchez LP, 3 K; Nonna Schultz H; Wallington H; Sanchez H; Kaylee Gelakowsky H, 2B, 2 RBI; Katie Quick H.
UP NEXT: Benzie Central hosts Onekama, Friday.
Elk Rapids 10 12
Mesick 9 8
Game 1: Elk Rapids — Reagan Merchant WP, 6 K; Rhyleigh Yocom H; Brianna Pemberton 3 H, 2B, 3 RBI; Cassidy Sincic H, 2 RBI; Abby Platt 3 RBI.
Game 2: Elk Rapids — Morgan Wirtz WP, 6 K; Wirtz 3 H, RBI; Yocom 2 H, RBI; Merchant 4 H, HR, 6 RBI; Arianah Starkey H, 2B, 2 RBI; Platt H, RBI.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (14-8) at Suttons Bay, Thursday.