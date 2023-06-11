ONEKAMA — Lake Leelanau St. Mary accomplished something that's never been done in softball program history Saturday, winning a Division 3 regional championship and booking a spot in Tuesday's state quarterfinals.
"It's amazing," St. Mary head coach Melanie Dashner said after a history-making 5-4 victory over Holton at Onekama. "I'm blessed. The girls are awesome. They are workhorses and never give up."
Lake Leelanau cranked three out-of-the-park home runs on the day, including ones by Chloe Hendrick and Cathryn Mikowski in the title game. Audrey Smith belted one in the Eagles' 15-5 semifinal win over East Jordan.
"The girls were really putting the bat on the ball," Dashner said. "It was really exciting."
Mikowski also caught a Holton base runner at home plate with a one-hop throw from the outfield in what ended up a one-run game.
Amelia Dunham and Mikowski drove in two runs each against Holton, with Hendrick's solo homer providing the fifth run. Leah Fleis had two hits, and Smith doubled.
Jenny Morio struck out five over seven innings.
The Eagles (27-6) move on to play Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (31-10) in Tuesday's 4 p.m. quarterfinal at Alma College. St. Mary played in Sacred Heart's tournament earlier this season but didn't get to play the Irish. Dashner said she was able to watch some of their games, however.
"They've got hitters and a good pitcher," she said. "We're going to have to play our game and stay focused."
St. Mary had to earn everything it got, as neither regional opponent committed an error.
Against East Jordan, Mikowski tossed three innings and Morio two. Fleis drove in three runs, hitting a double. Della Bunek, Mikowski and Smith each produced two RBI, with Mikowski belting two doubles. Lindsay Watkoski doubled in a run and Morio and Hendrick also drove in runs.
Smith was 3-for-4 with a walk, three steals and four runs.
Caitlyn Burks hit a home run and drove in four runs for East Jordan (11-23) in the setback. Sydney Guerriero also drove in a run.
Holton topped Onekama 10-0 to get to the regional final. Julia Lapp had two hits for the Portagers (14-15-1), while Karmen Warden and Ava Mauntler each logged one.
DIVISION 2
Bird-hunting Gaylord wins regional title
Aubrey Jones hit a home run in one game and tossed a five-hitter in the other as Gaylord won its Division 2 regional at Cadillac.
The No. 1-ranked Blue Devils (36-2) beat No. 10 Big Rapids 7-3 and Freeland 4-2. Up next is No. 8 Hudsonville Unity Christian in Tuesday's 1 p.m. quarterfinal at Central Michigan University.
Jones hit a home run against the Cardinals and struck out five against the Falcons.
Addison Wangler and Alexis Kozlowski both drove in two runs in the Big Rapids semifinal contest to open the day. Jones, Avery Parker and Abby Radulski also added RBI as Kozlowski and Taylor Moeggenberg hit doubles.
Parker earned the pitching win, going six innings and striking out five. Radulski closed out the win with a 1-2-3 seventh inning.
Radulski, Wangler and Jones drove in runs against Freeland, with Braleigh Miller adding two hits and a run. Miller ended the day with three stolen bases.
DIVISION 4
Joburg headed to Soo for quarterfinals
Johannesburg-Lewiston is making the most of its time in the Upper Peninsula.
The Cardinals won their Division 4 regional with a 7-3 win over Inland Lakes and 10-4 victory against regional host Rudyard Saturday. Joburg (29-3-1) returns to the U.P. for the quarterfinals, facing Hancock (23-7) Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Sault Ste. Marie. J-L and Lake Leelanau are on opposite sides of the bracket, and couldn't meet unless both advance to the state championship game.
It's Johannesburg's first regional title since 1981.
Jayden Marlatt struck out eight against Inland Lakes, helping her own cause by driving in four runs on a 4-for-4 game. Jocelyn Tobias drove in two runs, Chloe Ferguson was 3-for-3 with two runs, and Reagan Sides and Marlatt each doubled.
Marlatt struck out 14 against Rudyard over seven innings.
Brittney Fox hit a home run, driving in three runs. Gloria House was 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs, while Sides batted 2-for-3 with a double and two runs. Jaeden Briley tripled in a 2-for-3 game, walking and scoring a run.
Brooklyn Labrecque led Inland Lakes with two RBI, while Ryann Clancy and Natalie Wandrie each had two hits. Maggie Grant struck out eight.
DIVISION 1
TC West beats Midland, falls in finals
Traverse City West 2, Midland 1 (regional semifinal): TCW — Piper Cavanaugh (WP) 7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 9 K, 0 BB; Mallory Smith 2-3, RBI; Delaney Witkop 1-3; Taylor Williams 1-3, R; Cavanaugh BB, R.
No. 6 Grand Blanc 5, TC West 2 (regional final): TCW (21-15) — Cavanaugh 7 IP, 7 K; Lydia Heymes 1-3, 2B, RBI; Cavanaugh 1-3, 2B, RBI, R; Autumn McSawby BB, R; Witkop 1-3.
DIVISION 3
Kingsley blanks Hart, falls to Standish
Kingsley 8, Hart 0 (regional semifinal): Kingsley — Grace Lewis (WP) 6 IP, 6 H, 14 K; Sierra Billiau 2-4, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI; Lewis 1-2 RBI; Maddy Chappel 1-3, R, RBI; Jaden Sinkes 2-3, 3 R; Valerie Tulppo 1-1, R.
Standish Sterling 13, Kingsley 3 (regional final): Kingsley (24-11, 12-0 Northwest) — Allie Hawkins 2-3, 2 RBI; Alyssa Hamilton 1-2; Ashley Folkersma 1-2.
DIVISION 3
Elks top Grayling before Gladstone setback
Elk Rapids 6, Grayling 3 (regional semifinal): Elk Rapids — Rhielynn Skrocki (WP) 7 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 K; Ryleigh Yocom 3-3, RBI, 3 R, HR, 2B; Haleigh Yocom 3-4, R; Emma Eckerdt 1-3, 2 RBI; Reagann Merchant 3-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Grayling (26-11) — Anna Wood 1-1, 2B, R, 2 BB; Lauren Hartman 2 BB, RBI, R; Jessica Campbell 2-3, 2 RBI; Cali D'Amour BB, R.
No. 5 Gladstone 9, Elk Rapids 3 (regional final): Elk Rapids (28-9) — Brooke Fluty HR, 3 RBI, R; Eckerdt 2-3, R; Amanda McCann 2B, R.
