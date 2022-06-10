tcr-060522-kingsley-sb-at-tcsf-0001

Kingsley’s Jaden Sinkes at bat at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School in Traverse City.

 Record-Eagle/Mike Krebs

PREP SOFTBALL REGIONALS

DIVISION 1 at GRAND BLANC

Saturday, June 11

Traverse City Central v. Grand Blanc, 10 a.m.

Midland v. Fenton, noon

Championship game, 2 p.m.

Winner moves on to state quarterfinals

DIVISION 2 at GAYLORD

Saturday, June 11

Escanaba v. Grant, 11 a.m.

Gaylord v. Big Rapids, 1 p.m.

Championship game, 3 p.m.

Winner moves on to state quarterfinals

DIVISION 3 at GLADSTONE

Saturday, June 11

Negaunee v. Kalkaska, 10 a.m.

Gladstone v. Boyne City, noon

Championship game, 2 p.m.

Winner moves on to state quarterfinals

DIVISION 3 at CLARE

Saturday, June 11

Traverse City St. Francis v. Beaverton, 10 a.m.

Hart v. Evart, noon

Championship game, 2 p.m.

Winner moves on to state quarterfinals

DIVISION 4 at HOLTON

Saturday, June 11

Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 10 a.m.

Onekama v. Mesick, noon

Championship game, 2 p.m.

Winner moves on to state quarterfinals

DIVISION 4 at PELLSTON

Saturday, June 11

Pellston v. Hillman, 10 a.m.

Ellsworth v. Inland Lakes, noon

Championship game, 2 p.m.

Winner moves on to state quarterfinals

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you