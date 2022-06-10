PREP SOFTBALL REGIONALS
DIVISION 1 at GRAND BLANC
Saturday, June 11
Traverse City Central v. Grand Blanc, 10 a.m.
Midland v. Fenton, noon
Championship game, 2 p.m.
Winner moves on to state quarterfinals
DIVISION 2 at GAYLORD
Saturday, June 11
Escanaba v. Grant, 11 a.m.
Gaylord v. Big Rapids, 1 p.m.
Championship game, 3 p.m.
Winner moves on to state quarterfinals
DIVISION 3 at GLADSTONE
Saturday, June 11
Negaunee v. Kalkaska, 10 a.m.
Gladstone v. Boyne City, noon
Championship game, 2 p.m.
Winner moves on to state quarterfinals
DIVISION 3 at CLARE
Saturday, June 11
Traverse City St. Francis v. Beaverton, 10 a.m.
Hart v. Evart, noon
Championship game, 2 p.m.
Winner moves on to state quarterfinals
DIVISION 4 at HOLTON
Saturday, June 11
Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 10 a.m.
Onekama v. Mesick, noon
Championship game, 2 p.m.
Winner moves on to state quarterfinals
DIVISION 4 at PELLSTON
Saturday, June 11
Pellston v. Hillman, 10 a.m.
Ellsworth v. Inland Lakes, noon
Championship game, 2 p.m.
Winner moves on to state quarterfinals
