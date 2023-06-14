ALMA — The end to Lake Leelanau St. Mary's history-making 2023 season came quicker than the players, coaches and fans wanted. But they are all still grateful for the incredible ride they went on this season, even if it stopped in the Division 4 state quarterfinals.
Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart blanked the Eagles were blanked, 10-0, at Alma College on Tuesday. Both St. Mary and Sacred Heart finished the regular season as honorable mentions in the final rankings from the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association, but the Eagles and the Irish outlasted all but No. 1 Unionville-Sebawaing and No. 2 Mendon among the top 10-ranked teams to reach the state championship bracket.
"We're really and extremely proud of our girls," St. Mary head coach Melanie Dashner said. "They fought the entire way. We played some really tough teams in some really close games. They were workhorses, and they didn't give up."
St. Mary (27-7) fell behind 1-0 in the top of the first, and the Irish sent four more across the plate in the top of the second to make it 5-0 — putting the Eagles in a deep early hole that was difficult to dig out of against Sacred Heart pitcher Mairin Wheaton. Wheaton, one of seven Irish freshmen, struck out a dozen across six innings and allowed just three hits and one walk.
"The girls had a really nice ride and were really positive throughout the whole season," Dashner said. "They gelled well and all got along. They were really fun to be with and be around."
Sacred Heart added another run in the fifth and four in the sixth to end the game via the mercy rule after the Eagles' sixth-inning at-bat. Audrey Smith collected a single and a double for St. Mary, and Della Bunek picked up the Eagles' only other hit with a single. Leah Fleis drew the lone walk against Wheaton.
"Kudos to Sacred Heart. They're a really good team," Dashner said. "I'm really happy about our play this year. To win a regional championship for the first time in St. Mary's history is just phenomenal."
The loss ends the high school softball careers of Lindsay Watkoski, Lily Serrano, Audrey Smith and Amelia Dunham.
"They all have impeccable leadership," Dashner said of her seniors. "They are all really positive. They were just a great group."
The Eagles have an experienced core coming back led by Bunek, Fleis, Jenny Morio, Delana Kirt, Cathryn Mikowski, Lizzie Leggett, Daisy Serrano and Chloe Hendrick.
"Yeah, this is a tough loss — and it always is when it comes to an end — but the future is bright," Dashner said. "We will set that bar high and look for next year to come."
Marlatt's complete game lifts Cardinals over Hancock
SAULT STE. MARIE — Jayden Marlatt did it from the plate and in the circle in Tuesday's Division 4 state championship quarterfinal at Locey Field in Sault Ste. Marie.
Her clutch hitting and shutdown pitching helped lead Johannesburg-Lewiston to a 7-1 victory over Hancock, vaulting the Cardinals to the state semifinals at Michigan State University on Friday.
"We told the girls that this was ours to take if they wanted it," Joburg head coach Kim Marlatt said. "They came out ready to play and did a really nice job."
Marlatt went seven complete innings and struck out 14 Bulldogs while allowing just one unearned run on four hits with a walk. She fired 69 of her 102 pitches for strikes, keeping the Hancock batters off balance and overmatched. At the plate, she finished the day with twos across the board, picking up two hits in two at-bats with two RBI, two runs scored and two walks.
"Jayden hit her locations pretty well," Coach Marlatt said. "Our hitters did their job, and we worked really hard this season on hitting faster pitching and putting the ball in play. That has really worked out for us this year."
The Cardinals (30-3-1) got on the board in the top of the first inning as Joburg led off the game with three straight singles from Gloria House, Marlatt and an RBI base knock by Reagan Sides.
Joburg tacked on two more in the top of the third to take a 3-0 lead. House led off the inning with another single on a hard grounder to right field, and then Marlatt took a 3-1 pitch out of the park and over the left-field fence.
The Cardinals put the game all but out of reach with four runs in their half of the seventh. House once again did her job as leadoff hitter, reaching on a single to right. Marlatt walked on four pitches and then Sides doubled to left on a 1-2 count to bring in two runs and balloon the Cardinal lead to 5-0. Hancock saw the writing on the wall and unraveled a bit, allowing Joburg's final two runs to score on back-to-back errors.
"We had faith in our girls," Coach Marlatt said. "Our first goal was to win districts. That's kind of been our 'monkey on the back' the last couple years. After that, we were just taking it one game at a time."
Joburg will battle Mendon, which topped Fowler 13-12 in a barnburner of a quarterfinal, in the state semifinals at MSU in East Lansing.
"It's a pretty exciting feeling for the girls and our coaching staff," Coach Marlatt said. "They've all worked really hard to get to this point, so I am super proud of them."
First pitch is slated for 12:30 p.m. Friday.
"I feel like we have some pretty strong teams in our Ski Valley Conference that have prepared us for this," Coach Marlatt said. "We had some nonconference games against some great programs like Hillman that have helped us get ready. So I feel confident that we'll be ready again on Friday for whatever comes our way."
