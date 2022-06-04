TRAVERSE CITY — Quinn Boyle was the hero of the day for Traverse City St. Francis.
After being down by as many as five runs, the Gladiators stormed back against Kingsley in a battle of top-10 teams for a Division 3 district championship Saturday — their second straight district crown.
Third-ranked St. Francis, which trailed 6-1 after 4 innings, scored four times in the fifth and twice in the bottom of the seventh to beat the No. 10 Stags 7-6 and move onto the regional semifinals.
Kingsley took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second on a pair of run-scoring singles from Ashley Folkersma and Leslie Hamilton, sandwiching an RBI groundout by Alyssa Hamilton. The Glads got a run back in the third on a sacrifice fly from Brooke Meeker, but Kingsley struck three more times in the top of the fourth to increase the lead to five. Hannah Grahn singled to right to score Alyssa Hamilton, and Katelyn Lyon drove home Grahn and Alexa Sweat with a double to right field.
A Kingsley upset looked likely until the bottom of the fifth when the Gladiators scored four times. Meeker brought in Maggie Napont with a one-out single, and Sophie Hardy followed with a two-RBI double to left. Hardy later scored on a passed ball with two outs to make it 6-5.
After a quiet sixth inning and a 1-2-3 top of the seventh, the Glads had one final at-bat to stave off elimination.
Meeker started the frame with a single on a 3-1 count and was bunted to second by Hardy. Hunter St. Peter tripled to center with two strikes to score Meeker and tie the game 6-6.
Grace Lewis, who was north of 110 pitches for Kingsley, struck out Leah Simetz looking on three straight pitches for the second out. Only Boyle stood between the Stags and extra innings.
Boyle fouled off Lewis’ first offering and then grounded to right field to score St. Peter and set off pure jubilation on one side and agony on the other.
Kensley Thorpe picked up the win in relief, going 3.1 innings and allowing just one hit.
St. Francis knocked off Manton in the semifinals, 10-0, behind Thorpe’s complete-game shutout. She tossed five innings of three-hit ball and struck out five. Hardy, St. Peter, Boyle and Zoey Jetter all had two-hit performances against the Rangers.
St. Francis (28-2-1) moves onto the regional semifinals at Clare against Beaverton next weekend.
The Stags blew out Grand Traverse Academy in the semifinals to reach the title bout against St. Francis, beating the Mustangs 19-1 in four innings. The game was tied 1-1 after the first inning, but Kingsley scored seven in the second, two in the third and nine in the fourth to ice the game.
Sierra Billiau got the win, pitching all four innings and allowing one run on four hits with nine punchouts.
Grahn was 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBI. Sweat and Billiau had twos across the board as each collected two hits, scored twice and drove in two. Sinkes and Alyssa Hamilton also had multi-hit efforts and an RBI.
SOFTBALL DISTRICTS
Trojans win 13-5 in championship game against Alpena
TRAVERSE CITY — A late-game offensive outburst sent Traverse City Central home with a Division 1 district championship trophy Saturday.
The Trojans trailed Big North Conference foe Alpena 5-4 heading into the sixth inning, but the Central bats awoke with a fury and plated seven runs to take control of the title game. Central added two insurance runs in the seventh to seal the victory.
Audrey Williams got the win, going all seven innings and allowing three earned runs on nine hits with five strikeouts.
The middle of the order was huge for the Trojans. Their 3-4-5 hitters combined to go 6-for-14 with 10 RBI. Cate Heethuis had two hits and drove in three. Hannah Fellows tallied three hits, including two doubles, and four RBI. Williams had a bases-clearing double in the top of the sixth to score three.
The Trojans knocked off in-town rival Traverse City West 6-2 to get to the title game.
McKenzie Reed tossed a complete game, allowing two runs (none earned) on five hits while striking out seven.
Central spread the wealth on offense, with only Kailey Poortenga having a multi-hit effort. Reed and Fellows each doubled, while Heethuis and leadoff hitter Daisie Brewer collected a triple. Brewer and Fellows each drove in a run.
For West, Lydia Heymes collected three hits on the day, including a pair of two-baggers. Ava Tiesworth and Addie Nicoleeau tallied the other two Titan hits, both singles. Kacie Sowers pitched six innings and struck out four while allowing four earned runs on nine hits. The Titans end their season 12-17.
Vikings fall to Big Rapids in title bout
Scores: Big Rapids 9, Cadillac 0; Cadillac 12, Alma 1
Cadillac: Ashlyn Lundquist (W/L) 11 IP, 13 HA, 10 ER, 19 K; Lundquist 5H, 2B, 1 R; Stella Balcom H, 2 R, RBI; Brooklyn Hoffert 2 2B, 2 R; Mady Smith 3 H, 3B, 3 R, 4 RBI; Marisa Wilde 2 H, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Lily Allen 2 H, R, RBI; Taryn Regnerus R; Grace Drabik 2 H, 3 RBI.
Blazers topple Tawas for championship
Scores: Kalkaska 4, Tawas 2; Kalkaska 17, Roscommon 1
Kalkaska: Mia Miller (2W) 10.2 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 20 K; Lauren Judd 4 H, 3 R, 3 RBI; Lorelei Simkins 3 H, 3 R; Jaycee Mitchell 2 H, 2 R, 3 RBI; Miller 2 H, 2 R; Violet Porter 2 H, 4 R, 4 RBI; Alyssa Colvin 4 H, R, 2 RBI; London Birgy 3 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Keanna Eiseler R, RBI; Sarah Morgan H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Michelle Michelin R.
Joburg loses to Hillman in title game
Scores: Hillman 8, Johanneburg-Lewiston 4; Joburg 16, Atlanta 1
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Jayden Marlatt (W) 2 IP 0 HA, ER, 4 K; Gloria House 2 H, 4 R, 3 RBI; Marlatt 6 H, 2 2B, 3B, HR, 5 R, 5 RBI; Cassie Tallman H, R, RBI; Emily Crandell 3 H, R; Autumn Vermilya 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Emma Shimel R; Kennedy Johnson 3 H, 3 R; Jocelyn Tobias 2 H, 2 R, RBI; R Sides 3 H, R, RBI.
Blue Devils cruise to championship behind 2 shutouts
Scores: Gaylord 10, Gladwin 0; Gaylord 16, Ogemaw Heights 0; Ogemaw Heights 7, Petoskey 5
Gaylord: Aubrey Jones (W) 5 IP, 0 HA, 8K; Avery Parker (W) 4 IP, 2 HA, 7 K; Jayden Jones 4 H, 3 R, 5 RBI; Alexis Shepherd 5 H, 4 R, RBI; A. Jones 2 H, RBI; Alexis Kozlowski 4 H, 4 R, 4 RBI; Taylor Moeggenberg 3 H, R, 2 RBI; Parker 3 H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Addison Wangler 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Kennedy Wangler 3 H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Abby Radulski H, 2 R, RBI; Caitlin Robbins H, RBI.
Petoskey: Lauren Klepadlo R, RBI; Aubrey William RBI; Kenzie Bromley 3B, HR, 2 R, RBI; Danyelle Cadarette H; Raija Gross H, R; Sammy Wodek 2 H, R.
