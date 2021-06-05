Softball8.jpg

PREP SOFTBALL

Area district schedules

DIVISION 1 at ALPENA

Friday, June 4

TC West 7, Alpena 2

Mt. Pleasant 15, TC Central 11

Final: TC West 6, Mt. Pleasant 2

DIVISION 2 at GLADWIN

Tuesday, June 1

Gladwin 12, Petoskey 3

Saturday, June 5

Gaylord vs. Gladwin winner, 10 a.m.

Cadillac vs. Ogemaw Heights, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Gladwin

DIVISION 3 at EVART

Tuesday, June 1

McBain 10, Lake City 1

Saturday, June 5

McBain winner vs. Evart, 10 a.m.

Pine River vs. Reed City, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Evart

DIVISION 3 at BENZIE CENTRAL

Saturday, June 5

TC St. Francis vs. Kingsley, 10 a.m.

Benzie Central vs. Manton, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Benzie

DIVISION 3 at MANCELONA

Tuesday, June 1

Roscommon 10, Grayling 0

Saturday, June 5

Roscommon vs. Kalkaska, 10 a.m.

Elk Rapids vs. Mancelona, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Mancelona

DIVISION 3 at CHARLEVOIX

Saturday, June 5

East Jordan vs. Charlevoix, noon

Final: East Jordan-Charlevoix winner vs. Boyne City, 2 p.m.

DIVISION 3 at HART

Tuesday, June 1

Hesperia vs. Shelby, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Hesperia-Shelby vs. Mason County Central, 10 a.m.

Manistee vs. Hart, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Hart

DIVISION 4 at BELLAIRE

Saturday, June 5

Central Lake vs. Bellaire, 10 a.m.

Final: Central Lake-Bellaire vs. Ellsworth, noon

DIVISION 4 at JOBURG

Saturday, June 5

Atlanta vs. Hillman, 10 a.m.

Final: Atlanta-Hillman winner vs. Johannesburg-Lewiston, noon

DIVISION 4 at MASON CO. EASTERN

Friday, June 4

Marion 10, Manistee CC 1

Final: Marion 17, Mason County Eastern 0

DIVISION 4 at BRETHREN

Tuesday, June 1

Frankfort 7, Brethren 4

Friday, June 4

Frankfort 7, Onekama 5

Mesick 24, Bear Lake 2

Final: Mesick 15, Frankfort 5

DIVISION 4 at GLEN LAKE

Tuesday, June 1

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 16, Glen Lake 4

Saturday, June 5

Glen Lake vs. Suttons Bay, 10 a.m.

Forest Area vs. Buckley, 11:30 a.m.

Final: 1:15 p.m. at Glen Lake

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you