PREP SOFTBALL

Area district schedules

DIVISION 1 at ALPENA

Friday, June 4

TC West at Alpena, 10 a.m.

TC Central vs. Mt. Pleasant, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Alpena

DIVISION 2 at GLADWIN

Tuesday, June 1

Petoskey at Gladwin, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Gaylord vs. Petoskey-Gladwin winner, 10 a.m.

Cadillac vs. Ogemaw Heights, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Gladwin

DIVISION 3 at EVART

Tuesday, June 1

Lake City at McBain, 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Lake City-McBain winner vs. Evart, 10 a.m.

Pine River vs. Reed City, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Evart

DIVISION 3 at BENZIE CENTRAL

Saturday, June 5

TC St. Francis vs. Kingsley, 10 a.m.

Benzie Central vs. Manton, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Benzie

DIVISION 3 at MANCELONA

Tuesday, June 1

Grayling vs. Roscommon, 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Grayling-Roscommon vs. Kalkaska, 10 a.m.

Elk Rapids vs. Mancelona, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Mancelona

DIVISION 3 at CHARLEVOIX

Friday, June 4

East Jordan vs. Charlevoix, noon

Final: East Jordan-Charlevoix winner vs. Boyne City, 2 p.m.

DIVISION 3 at HART

Tuesday, June 1

Hesperia vs. Shelby, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Hesperia-Shelby vs. Mason County Central, 10 a.m.

Manistee vs. Hart, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Hart

DIVISION 4 at BELLAIRE

Saturday, June 5

Central Lake vs. Bellaire, 10 a.m.

Final: Central Lake-Bellaire vs. Ellsworth, noon

DIVISION 4 at JOBURG

Saturday, June 5

Atlanta vs. Hillman, 10 a.m.

Final: Atlanta-Hillman winner vs. Johannesburg-Lewiston, noon

DIVISION 4 at MASON CO. EASTERN

Friday, June 4

Manistee Catholic vs. Marion, 10 a.m.

Final: Manistee Catholic-Marion winner vs. Mason County Eastern, noon

DIVISION 4 at BRETHREN

Tuesday, June 1

Frankfort vs. Brethren, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, June 4

Frankfort-Brethren winner vs. Onekama, 11 a.m.

Mesick vs. Bear Lake, 1 p.m.

Final: 3 p.m. at Brethren

DIVISION 4 at GLEN LAKE

Tuesday, June 1

Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Glen Lake, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Lake Leelanau St. Mary-Glen Lake winner vs. Suttons Bay, 10 a.m.

Forest Area vs. Buckley, 11:30 a.m.

Final: 1:15 p.m. at Glen Lake

