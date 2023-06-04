MARQUETTE — Down to the final inning.
Or, rather, up to the last inning.
Traverse City West and Traverse City Central battled it out in the Upper Peninsula for a district championship, with the Titans scoring two runs on a seventh-inning bunt single by Delaney Witkop to take a 2-0 decision and bring back a Division 1 softball district trophy on their bus.
Central’s Camryn Craig and West’s Piper Cavanaugh dueled all game, as the first six innings produced no runs and the two hurlers combined for 20 strikeouts.
Cavanaugh led off the seventh inning with a double, followed by a Lydia Hymes walk. With one out, Cavanaugh moved to third on a wild pitch, and Heymes followed by stealing second.
That set the stage for Witkop’s bunt single that allowed both to score the game’s only runs and send West to next Saturday’s regional at Swartz Creek.
Each team produced only four hits — Autumn McSawby, Cavanaugh, Ashlyn Cummings and Witkop for West, and Grace Carfy, Hannah Fellows, Audrey Williams and Rylea Beamish for Central — as Craig finished with 13 strikeouts and Cavanaugh 10. Cummings made her first varsity start at catcher, as the freshman stepped in with both Heymes (back) and Macy Polhad (thumb) dealing with injuries.
“I’m really proud of the girls,” West coach Dave Kenny said. “They did it. They wanted it really bad and beat a very good team.”
West (20-14) started off the day with a 10-0 win over the hosts, as Cavanaugh struck out 11 over five innings, giving up only one hit and no walks.
McSawby and Mallory Smith each went 3-for-3, with Smith cracking two doubles and McSawby one. Witkop and Peyton Metz also added two-baggers and drove in two runs each. Cavanaugh was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs. Taylor Williams, Brynn Smith, Janie Suliecki and Smith drove in runs.
Central (29-8) opened the day with an 8-2 win over Alpena in which Williams picked up the win with six innings of four-hit ball, striking out eight. She walked one and allowed two earned runs. Craig pitched the final inning, fanning two and allowing one hit and no runs.
Craig went deep in the game, going 2-for-3 with a home run, double and three RBIs. Fellows and Williams each had two hits, a double and two RBIs, while Cate Heethuis was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a steal and three runs.
It’s the second district title in three years for West.
Cavanaugh didn’t surrender a run in three district games, averaging three pitchers per batter for the duration of districts.
“Piper is unbelievable,” Kenny said. “She’s a humble player, really mature and wanted the ball in that moment.”
DIVISION 2
No. 1 Gaylord beats No. 2 Escanaba
No. 1-ranked Gaylord knocked off No. 2-ranked Escanaba in a rematch of last year’s Division 2 regional final, only this time it came in the district semifinals. The location and starting pitchers were even the same, with Aubrey Jones easily outdueling Grayson LaMarche this time around after the two teams played one-run contests in each of the previous two postseasons.
Gaylord 13, Escanaba 1 (5 innings): Gaylord — Jones (WP) 5 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K; Alexis Kozlowski 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R; Jones HR, RBI, 2 R, SB; Kennedy Wangler 2B, 2 RBI, R, BB, SB; Addison Wangler 2-3, 2 R, SB; Avery Parker 1-4, SB, R; Taylor Moeggenberg 2-3, 2 RBI; Braleigh Miller BB, SB, R; Abby Radulski 1-3, RBI, R; Alexis Shepherd 1-2, HBP, SB, R.
Gaylord 10, Cheboygan 0: Gaylord — Parker (WP) 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 12 K; Hali Lenartowicz 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, R; Miller 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R, SB; Shepherd 2-4, 2 R, 2B; Kozlowski 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R, SB; Jones 2-2, 2B, RBI, R, 2 BB, SB; Parker 2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI; Radulski 2B, R, BB.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (34-2) head to regionals next Saturday in Cadillac against the winner of the Big Rapids district.
DIVISION 3
Kingsley tops TCSF for district crown
Kingsley 16, Traverse City Christian 1 (4 innings, at Kingsley): Kingsley — Sierra Billiau (WP) 4 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 4 K; Allie Hawkins 2-2, 2B, 3 RBI, 4 R, 2 BB, 2 SB; Grace Lewis 3-4, 3B, 2 2B, 3 RBI, R; Hannah Grahn 3-4, RBI, 3 R, 2 2B, SB; Trinity Forro 3 SB; Valerie Tulppo 1-1, 2 R, 2 SB; Maddy Chappel 1-2, RBI, R, 2 SB; Alyssa Hamilton RBI; Jaden Sinkes 1-3, R; TC Christian — Megan Pavwoski 1-2, RBI; Breanna Graczyk R, 2 HBP.
TC St. Francis 17, Benzie Central 0: TCSF — Allee Shepherd (WP) 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K; Brooke Meeker HR, RBI, R, BB, 3 SB; Maggie Napont 2-5, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 R, SB; Sophie Hardy 2-4, 2 RBI, 3 R, BB, 2 SB; Leah Simetz 2-3, 3 RBI, 2 R; Reese Jones 3-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Claudia Harris 2-4, RBI, 2 R; Shepherd H, R; Zoey Jetter 3 RBI, 2 SF, BB, R; Benzie — Autumn Wallington 2-2; Savanna Pech H; Katie Quick H.
Kingsley 7, TC St. Francis 4: Kingsley — Lewis (WP) 7 IP, 4 ER, 10 H, 0 BB, 5 K; Hawkins 1-3, R, RBI; Lewis 1-4, R; Grahn 1-4, HR, 3 RBI; Hamilton 1-3, R; Chappel 1-3, RBI; Sinkes 1-3, R; Billiau 1-2, 2B, 2R, RBI; TCSF (26-10) — Kensley Thorpe (LP) 6.1 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 9 K; Hunter St. Peter 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, R; Hardy 2-4, R; Meeker 2B; Jetter 2-4; Simetz 2-3, R; Jones 1-3, 2 RBI.
UP NEXT: The Stags (23-10) face Hart in regional play next Saturday at 10 a.m. TC St. Francis, with Evart and Standish-Sterling on the bracket’s other side.
Elks take down Kalkaska, win district
Kalkaska 7, Boyne City 3 (13 innings, at Elk Rapids): Kalkaska — Michelle Michelin (WP) 13 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 14 K; London Birgy 2-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI; Claire McDaniel 2-6, RBI, R; Sarah Morgan 2-4, RBI, R; Ruby Short H, R; Annie Ponstein H, R; Boyne City — Delaney Vollmer (LP) 13 IP, 9 H, 3 ER, 10 K, 0 BB; Vollmer 3-5, 2 RBI, BB; Sadie Kroondyk 2-4, RBI, R, BB; game was 0-0 after 12 innings.
Elk Rapids 11, Mancelona 2: No stats reported.
Elk Rapids 8, Kalkaska 1: Elk Rapids — Rhielynn Skrocki (WP) 7 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 4 K, 0 BB; Ryleigh Yocom 3-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R; Skrocki 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R; Brooke Fluty 2-3, 2 R, SB, BB; Haleigh Yocom 2-3, RBI, R, BB; Violet Sumerix 1-3, RBI; Reagann Merchant BB, R; Kalkaska (23-12) — Jaycee Mitchell 2-3, 2B, R, SB; Alyssa Colvin 2B; Keanna Eiseler 1-3, RBI.
UP NEXT: The Elks (27-8) host regionals next Saturday and play Grayling (26-10), with Negaunee and Gladstone in the other half of the bracket.
Evart 12
McBain 2
McBain (3-19, at Evart): Brecken Gilde 2-3, R; Karsyn Meyering BB, R; Caitlin Butzin 1-3, RBI; Bri Platz H; Mariah Pluger H; Olivia Peterson H.
DIVISION 4
East Jordan brings home district trophy
East Jordan won its third district title in five seasons, topping district host Central Lake 12-5 in the finals.
Central Lake 22, Bellaire 15 (at Central Lake): Central Lake — Katelynn Wolgamott (WP) 4.1 IP, 7 H, 6 K; Ellen Roggenbeck 2.2 IP, 6 H, 5 K; Joelyssa Warnos 3-6, 3B, 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R, 2 SB; Claire Shooks 3-4, 2 RBI, 4 R, SB; Wolgamott 3-6, 2B, 3 RBI, 5 R, 2 SB; Roggenbeck 3-6, 2 2B, 4 RBI; Sarah McGuire 2B, RBI, 2 R; Aubrey Walsh 2-5, RBI, R; Maddie Moore 2B, 2 R; Jaiden Mulligan 2-4, RBI, 2 R; Bailey Hibbard BB, 2 R; Bellaire (10-13) — Addy Patton 3-5, 2B, 5 RBI; Abi Yuhaus HR, 3 RBI, R; Alex Dawson 4-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 4 R; Olivia Watrous 2-5, 3B, RBI, R; Madi DePew 2 SB, 3 R; Genevieve Massey RBI, R, SB; Karsyn Fischer H, RBI, R; Alayna Elandt H, R, SB; Brooklyn Clark H, 2 BB, 2 R.
East Jordan 9, Ellsworth 6: East Jordan — Skylar Barnett (WP) 2 IP, 1 H, 1 K; Lizzie Pop 5 IP, 5 H, 8 K; Lindsey Cross 2 H; Sydney Guerriero 2 H; Olivia Maher H, RBI; Pop H, 2 RBI; Ellsworth — Bella Essenberg HR, 2 RBI; Calista Hoeksema pinch-hit HR; Julia Sundstrom 2 H, 2 RBI; Molly Muladore H; Emma DeYoung H.
East Jordan 12, Central Lake 5: East Jordan — Barnett (WP) 5.2 IP, 1 H, 9 K; Pop 1.1 IP, 0 H, 1 K; Guerriero grand slam HR in 2nd inning, 2 H, 4 RBI; Alley Whiteford 2B, 2 RBI, picked off 3 runners trying to steal; Cross H, RBI; Central Lake — Roggenbeck 2-3, HR, RBI, R, SB; Warnos RBI, 2 BB; Wolgamott RBI, 2 BB, SB; Shooks RBI, 3 BB, SB; Mulligan 2 BB, 2 R; Moore H, R; Hibbard H, R, BB.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (11-22) head to regionals next Saturday in Onekama, playing Lake Leelanau St. Mary (25-6) at 10 a.m., with Holton and Onekama (14-14-1) facing off at noon.
Joburg cruises to district championship
Johannesburg-Lewiston 15, Wolverine 0 (at Hillman): Joburg — Chloe Ferguson (WP) 3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K; Cassie Tallman 2 H, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R.
Joburg 13, Hillman 2: Joburg — Jayden Marlatt (WP) 6 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 8 K; Marlatt 3 H, HR, 2B, 4 RBI; Reagan Sides 2 H, 2 R.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (27-3-1) head to Rudyard for regionals July 10, facing Inland Lakes. Joburg and the Bulldogs split in the regular season.
Pellston takes DISTRICT bracket
Harbor Light 17, Alanson 2 (5 innings, at Rudyard): No stats reported.
Pellston 18, Harbor Springs 3 (3 innings): No stats reported.
Pellston 20, Harbor Light 5 (3 innings): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Hornets play in regionals June 10 at Rudyard, facing the host Bulldogs.
Inland Lakes blanks Rogers City for title
Inland Lakes 9, Onaway 7 (at Rogers City): No stats reported.
Inland Lakes 3, Rogers City 0: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs take on Johannesburg-Lewiston in next Saturday’s regional at Rudyard.
