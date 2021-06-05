MAPLE CITY — The birds are back on top.
The Division 4 district final between Lake Leelanau St. Mary and Forest Area was a roller coaster of momentum ending with a 9-7 victory for the Eagles Saturday at Glen Lake High School.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary and Forest Area each had no problem dispelling their first round opponents to set up a battle in the district final. The Eagles beat North Bay 15-0 and the Warriors beat Buckley 13-0 to start the day.
Neither team would go home easy after getting its bats started early Saturday.
Forest Area (12-12) took an early 2-0 lead in the final before the Eagles would score five unanswered runs. The Warriors battled back to tie the game at five before the Eagles' bats began to roll.
Hannah Dashner would hold off the Warriors' seventh inning rally with back-to-back strikeouts to end the game — she totaled five in the final. Leah Fleis hit two doubles and Amelia Dunham knocked in four runs on three hits for St. Mary in the final. Delana Kirt, who was responsible for the one-hit win from the circle against North Bay, had two hits and a RBI against Forest Area. Alana Grant went 3-for-4 with a RBI and a double as well.
Violetta Serrano was the star in the district semifinal for LLSM, going 3-for-3 with a double, triple and inside the park home run. Audrey Smith had three hits and two doubles and Dashner added a double in the opener.
Combined photo gallery for Frankfort-Glen Lake baseball and @LLSMEagles-Forest Area softball D4 district games. #TCREhttps://t.co/QZy8ZVrpZp pic.twitter.com/ThcYO8kodY— James Cook (@JamesCook14) June 5, 2021
The district crown is the first for the Eagles since 2017. Lake Leelanau St. Mary will face off with Mesick at Frankfort High School Saturday in the regional semifinal.
DIVISION 2 at GLADWIN
Gaylord 3
Gladwin 0
Gaylord: Jayden Jones WP, 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 15 K; Alexis Shepherd H, R; Jones 3-3, 2 2B; Alexis Kozlowski 2B, 2 RBI; Abby Radulski H.
Cadillac 1
Ogemaw Heights 0
Lundquist tosses complete game no-hitter in district semifinal
Cadillac: Ashlyn Lundquist WP, 7 IP, 14 K, 0 H, 0 R; Lundquist H, R, 3 SB; Emma Maury H; Marise Wilde H; Molly McKeever H.
Gaylord 7
Cadillac 0
Parker no-hits Cadillac to win district crown
Gaylord: Avery Parker WP, 7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 K, 2 BB; Braleigh Miller 2-4, 2 R; Shepherd H, R, RBI; Jones 2-4, 3B, RBI, R; Kozlowski 3-4, 2 R; Parker 2-4, 3 RBI, R; Addison Wangler H; Radulski H.
Cadillac: Lundquist LP, 7 IP, 12 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 5 K.
UP NEXT: Gaylord vs. winner of Kingsford district at Cadillac, Saturday at noon.
DIVISION 3 at BENZIE CENTRAL
TC St. Francis 6
Kingsley 0
TCSF: Leah Simetz WP, 4.1 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 5 K; Camryn Craig 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R; Simetz 2-4, RBI; Stephanie Schichtel 2-4, 3B, R; Quinn Boyle 2-4, RBI; Sophie Hardy H, R, RBI; Brooke Meeker H, RBI, R.
Kingsley: Karly Roelofs LP, 3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 0 ER, K; Leslie Hamilton H; Roelofs H; Grace Lewis H; Katelyn Lyon 3-3.
Manton 9
Benzie Central 2
Manton: Shelby Bundy WP, 7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K; Bundy H, R, RBI; Autumn Sackett 2B, R; Sam Powers 2-4, 3 R, SB; Aysia Taylor 2-4, 2 RBI, 2B, SB, R; Aliyah Geary 2B, 2 RBI; Makayla Gowell 2 2B, RBI, R.
Benzie Central: Olivia Bailey LP, 7 IP, 11 H, 8 ER; Nona Schultz H, R; Riley Sanchez 2 H, R; Kalee Gelakosky 2-3, 2 RBI; Katie Quick 2-3; Riley Frisbie H.
TC St. Francis 11
Manton 3
TCSF: Craig WP, 4.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, ER, 6 K; Maggie Napont 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2B; Meeker 3-4, RBI; Simetz 4-5, R, 2 2B, 3B; Boyle 2-4, RBI, R, 2B; Schichtel 3-4, 3 R, RBI.
Manton: Shelby Bundy LP, 7 IP; Autumn Sackett H, 2 R; Taylor H, R, RBI; Bundy 2-3, 2B, RBI.
UP NEXT: TC St. Francis vs. Evart district winner at Manton, Saturday
DIVISION 3 at MANCELONA
Kalkaska 2
Roscommon 1
Kalkaska: Mia Miller WP, 7 IP, 4 H, R, 0 ER, 16 K, BB; Jordyn Disbrow 2-4, RBI; Emma Woodin 2-3, R, 2B; Lauren DeVol 3-3.
Mancelona 4
Elk Rapids 0
No stats reported.
Kalkaska 17
Mancelona 2
Kalkaska: Miller WP, 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 9 K; Lauren Judd 3-3, 4 RBI, R; Disbrow 3 R; Miller H, RBI; Maddy Wilkinson 2-4, 2B, RBI, R; Woodin H, R, RBI; Alli DeVol 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 R; Jaycee Mitchell 3-3, 2B, 5 RBI, 3 R; Alyssa Colvin 2-2, 2 R.
Mancelona: Makayla Orman LP, 3 IP, 12 R, 3 ER; Madison Wilcox H, R.
UP NEXT: Kalkaska vs. Charlevoix at Boyne City, Saturday 10 a.m.
DIVISION 3 at HART
Hart 2
Manistee 0
Manistee: No stats reported.
DIVISION 4 at BELLAIRE
Central Lake 20
Bellaire 3
Central Lake: Alexis Cain WP, 4 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K; Sarah McGuire 2-4, 3 R, 3 RBI; Angel Shaw HR, 4 RBI, 2 R; Cain 3-3, 4 RBI, 2 R, 2 2B; Kylie Grafenauer 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI; Ellie Dawson H, 2 RBI, 2 R.
Bellaire: Allison Cartwright R.
Central Lake 2
Ellsworth 1
Central Lake: Emma Wollard WP, 7 IP, 10 K, 4 H, ER; McGuire 2 H; Katelyn Wolgamot 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R; Sydney Fernandez H; Wollard H.
Ellsworth: Avery Strange LP, 6.1 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 12 K, 3 BB; Strange H, R; Jasmine Adams H; Bella Essenberg 2-2, 2B.
UP NEXT: Central Lake vs. Hillman at Inland Lakes, Saturday.
DIVISION 4 at JOBURG
Hillman 5
Joburg 1
Johannesburg-Lewiston: No stats reported.