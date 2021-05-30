TRAVERSE CITY — It’s like the Traverse City Pit Spitters get two opening days.
Because of state health guidelines and COVID-19 restrictions that end June 1, Monday’s 5:05 p.m. Northwoods League opener against the Kokomo Jackrabbits features only 20% capacity.
But the following day, when the calendar flips to June, Turtle Creek Stadium can return to full capacity.
“I don’t think it’ll be too weird based on our season last year up here, so it’ll kind of feel like normal,” Pit Spitters third baseman Christian Faust said. “But once we do get back to full capacity, then it’s going to be really exciting.”
Tuesday’s 6:35 p.m. date with Kokomo can get up to full capacity, making the second game of the season almost as intriguing as the real opener.
“I guess that will feel a little weird,” pitcher Pat Hohlfeld said. “I know they don’t make the rules, but it kind of stinks to have limited capacity for opening day, and then open it right back up the next night. But hopefully the second day will just be like a better opening day in terms of fans and stuff like that, so I’m almost looking forward to the second game more than the first as far as that goes.”
Traverse City boasts a team with 13 returning players, including seven in their third year. That group of seven includes second baseman Mario Camilletti (Central Michigan), catcher Adam Proctor (Michigan State), Faust (Grand Valley), pitcher Cade Heil (North Georgia), pitcher Evan Gates (North Carolina A&T), first baseman Jake Arnold (North Georgia), John Beuckelaere (Madonna) and Hohlfeld (Jefferson). They’re joined by six more returnees from 2020’s shortened season pod — first baseman Chris Monroe (Illinois-Springfield), outfielder Crews Taylor (North Georgia), right-hander Jacob Marcus (Richmond), right-hander Dalton O’Boyle (Davenport), infielder Tito Flores (Michigan) and utility player Trey Yunger (Wofford).
Faust said the team’s culture and familiarity led him to come back.
“It’s not every college player that gets to play in an environment like this around these guys like I have in the past,” Faust said. “It’s just all the people and coaches and guys I’ve played with that made me want to come back.”
One other factor played a part in coming back for a third season: The opportunity to defend the 2019 Northwoods League championship.
“We’re still the reigning champs,” Faust said. “Last year is last year.”
The Spitters played in a three-team pod last year, facing the Great Lakes Resorters exclusively most of the season after the Northern Michigan Dune Bears disbanded following an outbreak of COVID-19 on the team that forced a two-week pause in the season.
“It’s going to be a nice sense of normal again,” Faust said. “We get to play different teams every night and travel, long bus trips and everything like that. It’s just going to feel like it is back to normal.”
“It’ll definitely be different, but I think it’ll be a good different,” Hohlfeld said. “Like back to what it was in 2019, so it should be fun. Having the fans here and getting to play more games in different places, I think it’ll be really nice and exciting to get back to the way things were.”
The Northwoods League removed paywalls from the league’s streaming service for all games, so fans can watch every NWL game for free online. Stephan Walker calls all home Pit Spitters games.
The Spitters have two new coaches joining field manager Josh Rebandt’s staff — hitting coach Jeff Chonko and pitching coach Rocky Mauriello. Bench coach Todd Reid, the head coach at Olivet Nazarene, also returns for Rebandt’s third season.
While the Spitters wait for several players to report because their college teams remain alive in the postseason, they’ll have multiple temporary players trying to play their way onto the team for the remainder of the season. They include left-hander Aren Gustafson (Olivet Nazarene), shortstop Aidan Brewer (Hillsdale), catcher Colin Summerhill (Triton), outfielder Trey Truitt (North Carolina State), outfielder Johannes Haakenson (Concordia-Wisconsin) and former Spitters pitcher Beuckelaere.