BIG RAPIDS — June 7, 2023, played out almost exactly like June 8, 2021.
The venue for the Division 4 regional semifinals might have been different, but the result was the same for McBain Northern Michigan Christian as the Comets lost 4-0 to North Muskegon in one half of the bracket in Big Rapids. Harbor Springs, however, gained a measure of revenge against Midland Calvary Baptist in the other half on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory.
Nearly two years to the day earlier, the Comets fell to the Norse 8-1 and the Rams bowed to the Kings 2-1 in the regional semis in Cadillac. North Muskegon went on to defeat Midland Calvary 7-0 to win the regional championship and then marched on to a state championship.
Now, Harbor Springs’ next stop on their revenge tour is back in Big Rapids against the Norse, who ended the Rams’ 2022 campaign in the regional championship match via shootout, 3-2. The Norse shut out the Rams 3-0 in a nonconference battle earlier this season on April 21.
The opening whistle of the title rematch is set for 6 p.m. Friday.
“We have a good idea of each other,” Harbor Springs head coach Aaron Riley said. “This year they beat us in the regular season, and we got them in the regular season last year. Hopefully, it turns around in the regional finals this year and we get the win. That team is very skilled and well-coached. I’m just hoping we battle them for 80 minutes.”
The Rams and Kings played to a 0-0 tie at the half Wednesday. Katelyn Drayer got Harbor Springs on the board when she picked up an unassisted goal that bounced off a Midland Calvary player. Sophie Barnadyn later scored on an assist from Teagan Inglehart to make it 2-0.
“We came into the game a little nervous,” Riley said. “But I thought we controlled a lot of the game in the first half and had some good opportunities to get some goals but just couldn’t finish. We were fortunate to come away with two goals in the second half.”
Midland Calvary (9-5-2) ended its regular season with a loss and two ties. The Kings won their first playoff game via forfeit over Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart and then claimed a district championship with a 4-0 final over Tawas.
“I told the girls that anything can happen in these playoff games. One bad touch, one bad hit, one bad pass, and they could get a goal on us,” Riley said. “It was one of those games where it was so close that any mistake was going to be costly. We were able to capitalize on their mistakes and come away with the win.”
Harbor Springs (8-12-3) played in a brutal Lake Michigan Conference with battles against state-ranked teams in Elk Rapids, Boyne City and Traverse City St. Francis. The Rams ended their regular-season slate with a tie followed by two losses before picking up wins in their first two playoff contests, topping Leland 3-2 and then knocking off Charlevoix via shootout by a 3-2 decision to claim a district championship.
“That conference definitely gets us ready,” Riley said. “And we schedule some tough nonconference opponents too to get them faster and stronger, and that’s certainly paying off here in the postseason.”
North Muskegon 4
McBain NMC 0
McBain NMC (15-4), which lost to Harbor Springs in the 2022 regional semis, came into Wednesday as winners of six straight and had allowed just three goals in that span. The Comets, who were shut out for just the second time this season, had scored 33 times in those six wins.
North Muskegon (16-3-1) walked into Wednesday’s matchup on a roll with a baker’s dozen straight in the win column. That streak now sits at 14 as the Norse’s last loss was April 22, a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Division 3 regional finalist and undefeated Elk Rapids.
McBain NMC head coach Jen VanNoord said the squad and coaching staff were excited that they found themselves down just 1-0 at halftime. The game could have been knotted at 1-1 had Jada VanNoord’s excellent shot on a free kick not been turned away by an even more excellent save from the North Muskegon keeper.
“We were playing really well and generating some attacks,” Coach VanNoord said. “We had a game plan. We executed it well, and we were hanging in there tough against the No. 2 team in the state. That’s what I’m most proud of.”
The Norse, however, showed why they are as highly ranked as they are with three goals in the second half.
“They just upped their game the way that a great team does,” Coach VanNoord said. “They just controlled the game, and we couldn’t regain control.”
The Comets’ head coach believes her team would have had a better chance against Harbor Springs or Midland Calvary, but she admitted that the regional championship was likely going through North Muskegon no matter the matchups.
“North Muskegon was the best team there today,” she said.
The McBain NMC program is definitely moving forward, despite losing four “tremendous seniors” in Aria Cucinella, Mabel Yount, Alaina Rozeveld and Paige Ebels, Coach VanNoord said.
“It’s always super tough to end the season, because you either win your last game or you end with a loss,” Coach VanNoord said. “When you lose, it’s heartbreaking because it’s over and it’s over so quickly. But then you start building excitement and hope for the next season.”
A good portion of that excitement comes from the Comets’ five eighth-graders who got valuable postseason experience during their run to regionals along with Jada VanNoord, who returns for her senior season.
“We’ll just continue to get better and better, and hopefully that will generate more interest in playing good, quality soccer,” Coach VanNoord said. “We started to play some better teams this season outside of our conference, and we’re doing those things to get past the regional round.”
