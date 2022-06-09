ElkRapids4.jpg

Elk Rapids defender Lily Morton (3) heads the ball away from Grand Rapids Catholic Central players in Thursday's regional championship game in Big Rapids.

 Record-Eagle/James Cook

PREP SOCCER REGIONALS

DIVISION 1 at CALEDONIA

Tuesday, June 7

Portage Central 2, Traverse City West 0

Hudsonville 1, Rockford 0

Thursday, June 9

Finals — Portage Central 1, Hudsonville 0

DIVISION 2 at CEDAR SPRINGS

Tuesday, June 7

Spring Lake 2, Cadillac 1

Grand Rapids Forest Hills 4, East Grand Rapids 1

Thursday, June 9

Finals — Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 3, Spring Lake  0

DIVISION 3 at BIG RAPIDS

Tuesday, June 7

Elk Rapids 4, Newaygo 0

Grand Rapids Catholic 2, Big Rapids 0

Thursday, June 9

Finals — Elk Rapids 2, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 1

DIVISION 4 at CADILLAC

Harbor Springs 3, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 0

North Muskegon 2, Grand Rapids Covenant 0

Thursday, June 9

Finals — North Muskegon 3, Harbor Springs 2 (SO)

