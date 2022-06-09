PREP SOCCER REGIONALS
DIVISION 1 at CALEDONIA
Tuesday, June 7
Portage Central 2, Traverse City West 0
Hudsonville 1, Rockford 0
Thursday, June 9
Finals — Portage Central 1, Hudsonville 0
DIVISION 2 at CEDAR SPRINGS
Tuesday, June 7
Spring Lake 2, Cadillac 1
Grand Rapids Forest Hills 4, East Grand Rapids 1
Thursday, June 9
Finals — Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 3, Spring Lake 0
DIVISION 3 at BIG RAPIDS
Tuesday, June 7
Elk Rapids 4, Newaygo 0
Grand Rapids Catholic 2, Big Rapids 0
Thursday, June 9
Finals — Elk Rapids 2, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 1
DIVISION 4 at CADILLAC
Harbor Springs 3, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 0
North Muskegon 2, Grand Rapids Covenant 0
Thursday, June 9
Finals — North Muskegon 3, Harbor Springs 2 (SO)
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION 3
Wednesday, June 15
Elk Rapids vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian at Cedar Springs, 6 p.m.
Pontiac Notre Dame vs. Williamston-Flint Powers winner, at Howell, 6 p.m.
STATE FINALS
Saturday, June 18
D3 Final at 1 p.m. at DeMartin Soccer Stadium, Michigan State University
