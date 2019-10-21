Regionals

PREP SOCCER

Regional schedules

DIVISION 1 at ROCKFORD

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Traverse City West (15-4-2) vs. Portage Northern (13-7-2), 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Grand Haven (9-8-4) vs. Okemos (18-1), 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Regional final, noon

DIVISION 2 at G.R. CHRISTIAN

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Gaylord (19-3-2) vs. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern (19-0-1) at Cedar Springs, 5 p.m.

Byron Center (16-3-2) vs. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (11-8-2), 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Regional final, noon

DIVISION 3 at CLARE

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Elk Rapids (18-3-2) vs. Gladwin (20-2-2), 6 p.m.

Muskegon Orchard View (15-4-2) vs. Ludington (11-9-3), 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Regional final, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 4 at MUSKEGON WMC

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Leland (19-5-1) vs. Grandville Calvin Christian (19-1-1), 5 p.m.

Muskegon Western Michigan Christian (15-2-3) vs. North Muskegon (17-5-1), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Regional final, 7 p.m.

