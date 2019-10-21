PREP SOCCER
Regional schedules
DIVISION 1 at ROCKFORD
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Traverse City West (15-4-2) vs. Portage Northern (13-7-2), 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Grand Haven (9-8-4) vs. Okemos (18-1), 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Regional final, noon
DIVISION 2 at G.R. CHRISTIAN
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Gaylord (19-3-2) vs. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern (19-0-1) at Cedar Springs, 5 p.m.
Byron Center (16-3-2) vs. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (11-8-2), 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Regional final, noon
DIVISION 3 at CLARE
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Elk Rapids (18-3-2) vs. Gladwin (20-2-2), 6 p.m.
Muskegon Orchard View (15-4-2) vs. Ludington (11-9-3), 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Regional final, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 4 at MUSKEGON WMC
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Leland (19-5-1) vs. Grandville Calvin Christian (19-1-1), 5 p.m.
Muskegon Western Michigan Christian (15-2-3) vs. North Muskegon (17-5-1), 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Regional final, 7 p.m.
