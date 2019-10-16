Prep Soccer
District Schedule
DIVISION 1 at GEOGRAPHIC
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Saginaw Heritage 1, Midland 0, SO
Thursday, Oct. 10
TC Central 10, Saginaw Arts & Sciences 0
Tuesday, Oct. 15
TC Central 2, Midland Dow 0
TC West 3, Saginaw Heritage 1
Saturday, Oct. 19
TC West (14-4-2) at TC Central (7-7-4), 1 p.m.
DIVISION 2 at GEOGRAPHIC
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Gaylord 1, Petoskey 0, OT
Thursday, Oct. 10
Cadillac 2, Bay City Western 1
Alpena 5, Mt. Pleasant 0
Bay City John Glenn 4, Bay City Central 0
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Gaylord 2, Cadillac 1
Alpena 7, Bay City John Glenn 0
Saturday, Oct. 19
Alpena (17-4-2) at Gaylord (18-3-2), 5 p.m.
DIVISION 3 at KALKASKA
Thursday, Oct. 10
Harbor Springs 2, Kalkaska 1
Boyne City 4, TC Christian 2
Elk Rapids 8, Kingsley 0
Grayling 9, Cheboygan 1
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Boyne City 2, Harbor Springs 0
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Elk Rapids 7, Grayling 0
Saturday, Oct. 19
Boyne City (13-3-5) vs. Elk Rapids (17-3-2) at Kalkaska, 10 a.m.
DIVISION 3 at MANISTEE
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Big Rapids 2, Benzie Central 0
Thursday, Oct. 10
Shelby 8, Walkerville 0
Ludington 3, Reed City 0
Friday, Oct. 11
Manistee 7, Hart 0
Monday, Oct. 14
Shelby 3, Manistee 1
Ludington 2, Big Rapids 0
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Ludington 1, Shelby 0
DIVISION 4 at LELAND
Thursday, Oct. 10
North Bay 4, Burt Lake NMCA 0
Buckley 6, Charlevoix 2
Monday, Oct. 14
Glen Lake 4, North Bay 1
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Leland 7, Buckley 0
Thursday, Oct. 17
Glen Lake (10-5-2) at Leland (18-5-1), 5 p.m.
