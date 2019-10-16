soccer web logo

Prep Soccer

District Schedule

DIVISION 1 at GEOGRAPHIC

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Saginaw Heritage 1, Midland 0, SO

Thursday, Oct. 10

TC Central 10, Saginaw Arts & Sciences 0

Tuesday, Oct. 15

TC Central 2, Midland Dow 0

TC West 3, Saginaw Heritage 1

Saturday, Oct. 19

TC West (14-4-2) at TC Central (7-7-4), 1 p.m.

DIVISION 2 at GEOGRAPHIC

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Gaylord 1, Petoskey 0, OT

Thursday, Oct. 10

Cadillac 2, Bay City Western 1

Alpena 5, Mt. Pleasant 0

Bay City John Glenn 4, Bay City Central 0

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Gaylord 2, Cadillac 1

Alpena 7, Bay City John Glenn 0

Saturday, Oct. 19

Alpena (17-4-2) at Gaylord (18-3-2), 5 p.m.

DIVISION 3 at KALKASKA

Thursday, Oct. 10

Harbor Springs 2, Kalkaska 1

Boyne City 4, TC Christian 2

Elk Rapids 8, Kingsley 0

Grayling 9, Cheboygan 1

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Boyne City 2, Harbor Springs 0

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Elk Rapids 7, Grayling 0

Saturday, Oct. 19

Boyne City (13-3-5) vs. Elk Rapids (17-3-2) at Kalkaska, 10 a.m.

DIVISION 3 at MANISTEE

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Big Rapids 2, Benzie Central 0

Thursday, Oct. 10

Shelby 8, Walkerville 0

Ludington 3, Reed City 0

Friday, Oct. 11

Manistee 7, Hart 0

Monday, Oct. 14

Shelby 3, Manistee 1

Ludington 2, Big Rapids 0

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Ludington 1, Shelby 0

DIVISION 4 at LELAND

Thursday, Oct. 10

North Bay 4, Burt Lake NMCA 0

Buckley 6, Charlevoix 2

Monday, Oct. 14

Glen Lake 4, North Bay 1

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Leland 7, Buckley 0

Thursday, Oct. 17

Glen Lake (10-5-2) at Leland (18-5-1), 5 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you