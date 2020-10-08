GLEN LAKE AT LELAND

Leland's Alejandro Corona (33) and Glen Lake's Henry Plumstead (16) chase down the ball in the first half of Wednesday's game.

 Record-Eagle/Jan-Michael Stump

SOCCER

Area district schedules

DIVISION 1 at GEOGRAPHIC

Thursday, Oct. 15

Saginaw Heritage at Midland Dow, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

TC Central at Midland, 6 p.m.

TC West at Midland/Saginaw Heritage winner, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Finals at TC Central or Midland, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 2 at GEOGRAPHIC

Thursday, Oct. 15

Mt. Pleasant at Bay City Central, 6 p.m.

Cadillac at Alpena, 6 p.m.

Bay City John Glenn at Gaylord, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 16

Bay City Western at Petoskey, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Bay City Western/Petoskey winner at Mt. Pleasant/Bay City Central winner, 6 p.m.

Bay City John Glenn/Gaylord winner at Cadillac/Alpena winner, 6p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Final, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 3 at BOYNE CITY

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Kalkaska at Cheboygan, 4:30 p.m.

TC Christian at Harbor Light, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 15

Grayling at Boyne City, 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 19

Kalkaska/Cheboygan winner at Elk Rapids, 5 p.m.

Grayling/Boyne City winner at TC Christian/Harbor Light winner, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Finals at Boyne City, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 3 at KINGSLEY

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Hart at Reed City, 5:30 p.m.

Shelby at Manistee, 6 p.m.

Benzie Central at Kingsley, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Hart/Reed City winner at Big Rapids, 5 p.m.

Benzie Central/Kingsley at Shelby/Manistee, TBA

Thursday, Oct. 22

Finals at Kingsley, 4 p.m.

DIVISION 4 at GLEN LAKE

Wednesday, Oct. 14

North Bay at Pine River, 4:30 p.m.

Charlevoix at Glen Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 15

Buckley at McBain NMC, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Buckley/McBain NMC winner at Leland, 4:30 p.m.

North Bay/ Pine River at Charlevoix/Glen Lake winner, time TBA

Thursday, Oct. 22

Finals at Glen Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced that it has approved a roster substitution for the Tampa Bay Rays due to an injury sustained by RHP Oliver Drake. As a result, Drake will be replaced by RHP Trevor Richards on Tampa Bay’s Division Series roster vs. the New York Yankees.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced Tim Wilson to be director of grounds.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated RHP Trevor Richards added to roster. Placed RHP Oliver Drake on 10-day IL.

