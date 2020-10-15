Prep soccer
DIVISION 1 at GEOGRAPHIC
Thursday, Oct. 15
Midland Dow 2, Saginaw Heritage 1
Tuesday, Oct. 20
TC Central at Midland, 6 p.m.
TC West at Midland Dow, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Finals at TC Central or Midland, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 2 at GEOGRAPHIC
Thursday, Oct. 15
Mt. Pleasant 6, Bay City Central 1
Cadillac 4, Alpena 3
Gaylord 4, Bay City John Glenn 0
Friday, Oct. 16
Bay City Western at Petoskey, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Bay City Western/Petoskey winner at Mt. Pleasant, 6 p.m.
Gaylord at Cadillac, 6p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Final, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 3 at BOYNE CITY
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Cheboygan 1, Kalkaska 0
TC Christian 4, Harbor Springs 0
Thursday, Oct. 15
Grayling 4, Boyne City 2
Monday, Oct. 19
Cheboygan at Elk Rapids, 5 p.m.
Grayling/Boyne City winner at TC Christian, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Finals at Boyne City, 5 p.m.
DIVISION 3 at KINGSLEY
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Hart 5, Reed City 2
Shelby 3, Manistee 1
Benzie Central 9, Kingsley 0
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Hart at Big Rapids, 5 p.m.
Benzie Central at Shelby, TBA
Thursday, Oct. 22
Finals at Kingsley, 4 p.m.
DIVISION 4 at GLEN LAKE
Wednesday, Oct. 14
North Bay 3, Pine River 1
Glen Lake 2, Charlevoix 1
Thursday, Oct. 15
Buckley 5, McBain NMC 4
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Buckley/McBain NMC winner at Leland, 4:30 p.m.
North Bay at Glen Lake winner, time TBA
Thursday, Oct. 22
Finals at Glen Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Deals
Thursday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
National League
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Announced OF Michael A. Taylor cleared waivers and elected free agency.
FOOTBALL
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Isaiah Irving from Denver practice squad. Placed LB Chandler Jones on injured reserve.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DT Kawann Short on injured reserve.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DE Sam Hubbard on injured reserve.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released OLB Cassius Marsh.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DT Hercules Mata’afa to the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released TE Paul Quessenberry from practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated DT Jeffery Simmons from reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated S Dane Cruikshank to the practice squad. Placed RB Darrynton Evans on injured reserve.
