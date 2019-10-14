DIVISION 1 at GEOGRAPHIC
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Saginaw Heritage 1, Midland 0, SO
Thursday, Oct. 10
TC Central 10, Saginaw Arts & Sciences 0
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Midland Dow at TC Central, 6 p.m.
TC West at Saginaw Heritage, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Finals at TBA, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 2 at GEOGRAPHIC
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Gaylord 1, Petoskey 0, OT
Thursday, Oct. 10
Cadillac 2, Bay City Western 1
Alpena 5, Mt. Pleasant 0
Bay City John Glenn 4, Bay City Central 0
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Gaylord at Cadillac, 6 p.m.
Bay City John Glenn at Alpena, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Finals at TBA, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 3 at KALKASKA
Thursday, Oct. 10
Harbor Springs 2, Kalkaska 1
Boyne City 4, TC Christian 2
Elk Rapids 8, Kingsley 0
Grayling 9, Cheboygan 1
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Harbor Springs vs. Boyne City, 5 p.m.
Elk Rapids vs. Grayling, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Finals at Kalkaska, 6 p.m.
DIVISION 3 at MANISTEE
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Big Rapids 2, Benzie Central 0
Thursday, Oct. 10
Shelby 8, Walkerville 0
Ludington 3, Reed City 0
Friday, Oct. 11
Manistee 7, Hart 0
Monday, Oct. 14
Shelby at Manistee, 5 p.m.
Big Rapids at Ludington, TBA
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Finals at Manistee, 5 p.m.
DIVISION 4 at LELAND
Thursday, Oct. 10
North Bay 4, Burt Lake NMCA 0
Buckley 6, Charlevoix 2
Monday, Oct. 14
Glen Lake 4, North Bay 1
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Buckley at Leland, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Finals at Leland, 5 p.m.
