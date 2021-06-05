tcr-052221-tcc-soccer-at-tcsf

Traverse City St. Francis’s Anna Rossiter guards Traverse City Central’s Madalyn Sivier at the Keystone Soccer Complex in Traverse City on Friday.

 Record-Eagle/Mike Krebs

Prep soccer

area district Schedules

DIVISION 1 at GEOGRAPHIC

Wednesday, May 26

Saginaw Heritage 3, TC Central 0

TC West 1, Midland 0

Tuesday, June 1

Midland Dow 2, Saginaw Heritage 1

Saturday, June 5

TC West at Midland Dow, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 2 at BAY CITY JOHN GLENN

Thursday, May 27

Mt. Pleasant 5, Bay City John Glenn 0

Cadillac 8, Bay City Central 0

Gaylord 3, Bay City Western 2

Petoskey 3, Alpena 1

Tuesday, June 1

Cadillac 3, Mt. Pleasant 1

Gaylord 3, Petoskey 0

Saturday, June 5

Gaylord at Cadillac, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 3 at OGEMAW HEIGHTS

Wednesday, May 26

Oscoda 3, Grayling 1

Clare 3, Gladwin 2

Tawas 3, Standish-Sterling 2

Tuesday, June 1

Oscoda 0, Clare 7

Tawas 2, Ogemaw Heights 0

Thursday, June 3

Final at Ogemaw Heights, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 3 at FREMONT

Wednesday, May 26

Whitehall 6, Reed City 0

Shelby 2, Fremont 0

Thursday, May 27

Montague 7, Remus Chippewa Hills 0

Big Rapids 5, Manistee 0

Wednesday, June 2

Big Rapids 1, Montague 0

Whitehall 3, Shelby 0

Friday, June 4

Final at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.

DIVISION 3 at ELK RAPIDS

Wednesday, May 26

Kingsley 3, Benzie Central 1

Boyne City 6, TC St. Francis 0

Tuesday, June 1

Cheboygan 8, Kingsley 0

Boyne City 4, Elk Rapids 0

Friday, June 4

Boyne City 8, Cheboygan 0

DIVISION 4 at BUCKLEY

Wednesday, May 26

Hart 8, Brethren 2

Buckley 7, Mason County Central 0

Tuesday, June 1

McBain NMC 4, Hart 0

Buckley 2, Big Rapids Crossroads 1

Thursday, June 3

McBain NMC 3, Buckley 1

DIVISION 4 at HARBOR SPRINGS

Wednesday, May 26

Glen Lake 6, North Bay 1

Tuesday, June 1

Glen Lake 3, Leland 2 (OT)

Harbor Springs 2, Charlevoix 0

Thursday, June 3

Harbor Springs 3, Glen Lake 2

