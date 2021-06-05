Prep soccer
area district Schedules
DIVISION 1 at GEOGRAPHIC
Wednesday, May 26
Saginaw Heritage 3, TC Central 0
TC West 1, Midland 0
Tuesday, June 1
Midland Dow 2, Saginaw Heritage 1
Saturday, June 5
TC West at Midland Dow, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 2 at BAY CITY JOHN GLENN
Thursday, May 27
Mt. Pleasant 5, Bay City John Glenn 0
Cadillac 8, Bay City Central 0
Gaylord 3, Bay City Western 2
Petoskey 3, Alpena 1
Tuesday, June 1
Cadillac 3, Mt. Pleasant 1
Gaylord 3, Petoskey 0
Saturday, June 5
Gaylord at Cadillac, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 3 at OGEMAW HEIGHTS
Wednesday, May 26
Oscoda 3, Grayling 1
Clare 3, Gladwin 2
Tawas 3, Standish-Sterling 2
Tuesday, June 1
Oscoda 0, Clare 7
Tawas 2, Ogemaw Heights 0
Thursday, June 3
Final at Ogemaw Heights, 5 p.m.
DIVISION 3 at FREMONT
Wednesday, May 26
Whitehall 6, Reed City 0
Shelby 2, Fremont 0
Thursday, May 27
Montague 7, Remus Chippewa Hills 0
Big Rapids 5, Manistee 0
Wednesday, June 2
Big Rapids 1, Montague 0
Whitehall 3, Shelby 0
Friday, June 4
Final at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
DIVISION 3 at ELK RAPIDS
Wednesday, May 26
Kingsley 3, Benzie Central 1
Boyne City 6, TC St. Francis 0
Tuesday, June 1
Cheboygan 8, Kingsley 0
Boyne City 4, Elk Rapids 0
Friday, June 4
Boyne City 8, Cheboygan 0
DIVISION 4 at BUCKLEY
Wednesday, May 26
Hart 8, Brethren 2
Buckley 7, Mason County Central 0
Tuesday, June 1
McBain NMC 4, Hart 0
Buckley 2, Big Rapids Crossroads 1
Thursday, June 3
McBain NMC 3, Buckley 1
DIVISION 4 at HARBOR SPRINGS
Wednesday, May 26
Glen Lake 6, North Bay 1
Tuesday, June 1
Glen Lake 3, Leland 2 (OT)
Harbor Springs 2, Charlevoix 0
Thursday, June 3
Harbor Springs 3, Glen Lake 2