soc web pic

DIVISION 1 at GEOGRAPHIC

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Saginaw Heritage 1, Midland 0, SO

Thursday, Oct. 10

TC Central 10, Saginaw Arts & Sciences 0

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Midland Dow at TC Central, 6 p.m.

TC West at Saginaw Heritage, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Finals at TBA, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 2 at GEOGRAPHIC

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Gaylord 1, Petoskey 0, OT

Thursday, Oct. 10

Cadillac 2, Bay City Western 1

Alpena 5, Mt. Pleasant 0

Bay City John Glenn 4, Bay City Central 0

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Gaylord at Cadillac, 6 p.m.

Bay City John Glenn at Alpena, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Finals at TBA, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 3 at KALKASKA

Thursday, Oct. 10

Harbor Springs 2, Kalkaska 1

Boyne City 4, TC Christian 2

Elk Rapids 8, Kingsley 0

Grayling 9, Cheboygan 1

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Harbor Springs vs. Boyne City, 5 p.m.

Elk Rapids vs. Grayling, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Finals at Kalkaska, 6 p.m.

DIVISION 3 at MANISTEE

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Big Rapids 2, Benzie Central 0

Thursday, Oct. 10

Walkerville at Shelby (n)

Ludington 3, Reed City 0

Friday, Oct. 11

Hart at Manistee, 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 14

Walkerville-Shelby winner at Big Rapids, TBA

Hart-Manistee winner at Ludington, TBA

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Finals at Manistee, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 4 at LELAND

Thursday, Oct. 10

North Bay 4, Burt Lake NMCA 0

Buckley 6, Charlevoix 2

Monday, Oct. 14

Glen Lake at North Bay, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Buckley at Leland, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Finals at Leland, 5 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you