BOYNE CITY — The hottest soccer team in northern Michigan still had to play a pre-district game but Boyne City didn't disappoint.
The Ramblers kept their streak alive with a 6-0 win over Traverse City St. Francis in Boyne City Wednesday.
Boyne City now has 16 shutouts on the season. The Ramblers' streak of 15 consecutive shutouts — which is the third best in state history — ended Monday with a 1-1 tie against Midland
Taylor Noble and Reagan Woodall each netted two goals for Boyne City while Woodall added an assist. Megan Harmeling and Inanna Hauger scored the other goals for the Ramblers with Hauger tacking on three assists. Jordan Noble also had an assist.
The Ramblers will move to the district semifinal against Elk Rapids, who handed them their only loss this season. The conference foes will meet Tuesday in Elk Rapids for the third and most important time this season.
MORE SOCCER
Kingsley 3
Benzie Central 1
Kingsley (6-14): Avrie Martell 2 goals; Cami Achenbach goal; Claire Dutton assist, 2 saves; Lauren Davis 3 saves.
Benzie Central: Allie Barker goal; Ava Belcher 24 saves.
UP NEXT: Kingsley vs. Cheboygan at Elk Rapids, Tuesday.
TC West 1
Midland 0
TC West: Ally Jo Makenna goal; Emily Bohrer 1 save.
UP NEXT: TC West vs. Saginaw Heritage/Midland Dow, Tuesday.
Saginaw Heritage 3
TC Central 0
TC Central: Anneliese Ferguson 9 saves.
Buckley 7
Mason Co. Central 0
Buckley: Kyrie Wildfong 3 goals, 2 assists; Jordyn Emery goal, 3 assists; Mira Warren goal; Emma Cooper goal; Mason Co. Central own goal; Sophie Vermilyea 2 assists; Oleate Brown 7 saves, shutout.
UP NEXT: Buckley hosts Crossroads Charter Academy, Tuesday.
Glen Lake 6
North Bay 1
Glen Lake: Ruby Hogan 2 goals, 3 assists; Jessica Robbins 2 goals; Gemma Lerchen 2 goals; Becca Nowicki 5 saves.
North Bay: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake hosts Leland, Tuesday.