BELLAIRE — The Bellaire girls basketball team dreamed of a trip to the state finals since elementary school.
Head coach Brad Fischer used to go to the Breslin Center as a 10-year-old to watch the games with his grandfather, and has taken his kids there with hopes to coach on the floor some day.
Delaney Goodwin said the team talked about playing at the Breslin Center since they were in second grade.
The Eagles made sure to inspire the next generation of athletes as they cruised by the elementary school to wave at the kids during a send-off parade Thursday afternoon on their way to East Lansing.
“It's just pure excitement that we feel the support of so many behind us with the opportunity we have,” Fischer said while on the way to the Division 4 title game. “I'm not sure exactly how to feel. Don't pinch me because I don't want to wake up quite yet.”
A charter bus packed with the Division 4 state championship bound basketball team drove through Bellaire escorted by multiple emergency personnel vehicles and showered by water cannons on local fire trucks around 1 p.m. Thursday.
“It was insane,“ senior Emersyn Koepke said. “I didn't think there was going to be that many people there, but there were people we didn’t even know there. Having that support was pretty awesome."
The entire Bellaire community showed up and lined the streets for the outgoing parade before the Eagles (18-3) take on Fowler (15-4) at 10 a.m. Friday. Fowler won its Central Michigan Athletic Conference title with a 7-0 record and took out Carney-Nadeau 61-37 in its semifinal Wednesday.
Bellaire earned a spot in Friday’s matchup with a 48-29 thrashing Wednesday of Petersburg Summerfield at Van Andel Arena and feel it's finishing what it started last season.
“I really wanted to push to see if we could do the same thing we did last year because I know last year we would have probably made it this far also,” Koepke said. ”It was really nice to make it with this team.”
The Eagles were 23-1 a season ago before the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports all together. Fischer said they were still unsure if they would even play this season and the journey to the finals has been anything but normal.
Wearing masks, playing several games a week and having very little time to practice marked a season that otherwise wouldn’t be around.
”We had three or four three-game weeks, so in a normal year it would feel different playing another game that's such a quick turnaround, but nothing's been normal as we know this season,“ Fischer said. ”I think it's really going to pay dividends that we had at least three or four three game weeks that'll help us out for this week for sure.”
Fischer, who is also the school’s athletic director, needed to get creative when finding a way to prepare his team in 24 hours for the biggest game of their lives. The Eagles were unable to secure gym time at any Lansing area high schools because of COVID restrictions, so they found their own space — a decked-out pole barn that an area resident outfitted with an indoor basketball court.
Fischer said Fowler has a couple of dangerous scorers that his team will need to eliminate and he was unsure if they would employ the famous Eagle press Friday. Bellaire will need to keep up with Fowler, which has scored less than 40 points only twice this season — once against Division 2 title contender Portland.
Bellaire has the chance to be the first basketball team in the state to take home a state championship, being in the first game of the weekend slate in East Lansing. The Eagles hope to continue to make history as it is the first time the girls team has made it to the championship game. The Bellaire boys made a run to the finals back in the 2004-05 with the McClary brothers. Koepke hopes their team can achieve the same status.
”It's pretty awesome to actually finally get here and to make some history for the girls since the boys have,” Koepke said. “A lot of things have been in our way and we just keep on going, I guess there's nothing that can stop us.”