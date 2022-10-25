GAYLORD — Kevin O’Connell would like to make Friday’s playoff game against Central Lake as boring as possible.
Good luck with that.
The two high-scoring teams, both 7-2 on the season, meet up Friday with a 7 p.m. kickoff at Gaylord Intermediate School in what tempts as a high-scoring affair.
In the last three meetings between the Snowbirds and Trojans, they’ve piled up a combined 306 points.
“They’re one snap away from six points,” O’Connell said. “From a fan’s point of view, it’ll be exciting. As a coach, I’ll do my best to make sure that doesn’t happen.”
St. Mary won 48-36 earlier this season. Central Lake led the game 30-26 after forcing four Snowbird turnovers.
The Snowbirds won 54-28 in their 2021 regular-season meeting and 86-54 in a 2020 playoff shootout.
“They have (Riley Bright) and (Nate Starasinich) and (Noah Hill), who are big up front,” Central Lake head coach Chase Hibbard said. “We had trouble with that right off the bat.”
Hibbard said the Trojans also didn’t tackle well in that matchup, but they have improved in that area since.
St. Mary rostered 19 players this season and Central Lake 18, before postseason junior varsity call-ups. Eight of the Trojans’ 18 players hail from Ellsworth.
Kelan Pletcher threw for 1,667 yards, 22 touchdowns and only five interceptions during the regular season. Junior Garrison Barrett leads the receiving corps with 26 catches for 598 yards and seven touchdowns, with Drayten Evans at 22 grabs for 453 yards and eight touchdowns and Patrick Puroll 17 receptions for 312 yards and three TDs.
Pletcher leads the rushing attack as well, gaining 530 yards and scoring six touchdowns, while Barrett has 503 yards and seven scores and Owen Cary and Mason Hoppe add 221 and 131 yards, respectively.
O’Connell said from watching tape, the Trojans’ offense improved from that point, with Pletcher’s release time and quick decision-making getting better and better in a pass-heavy scheme.
“They better have the lights ready on the scoreboard,” O’Connell joked. “They can put up points. They have gotten so much better in nine weeks. Their QB has a quick release and they have three very good receivers who don’t drop the ball. They do a great job of getting their playmakers the ball in space.”
Both teams were without major contributors in the Week Two meeting, with quarterback Gavin Bebble and running back Brody Jeffers injured for the Snowbirds and linebacker Tristin Wiltse and Evans both out.
“We’re playing some of our best football right now,” Hibbard said. “It was a big boost for the kids to play Suttons Bay and really clean house.”
The Trojans also beat Farwell, a team that appeared in the eight-player Associated Press state rankings this season. Central Lake and the Eagles were tied 6-6 at halftime before the Trojans won 26-20.
With Bebble and Jeffers missing a significant part of the season with injuries, Dillon Croff picked up the slack, scoring 23 total touchdowns (20 rushing, two receiving, one interception return) and running for 1,209 yards.
Bebble has played in only three games after suffering a broken hand in the preseason, while Jeffers has seen action in four games. With the two back recently, the Snowbirds have taken flight, putting up over 400 rushing yards in a 38-14 win against a 6-3 Rudyard team in Week Eight, leading 30-0 going into the final stanza.
St. Mary holds a 26-22 advantage in the all-time series and won every time they’ve played since the two have been reunited in eight-player football. But those five meetings produced 462 points, an average of 92.4 per game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.