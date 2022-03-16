CLARE — History all but repeated itself for Gaylord St. Mary. And not in a good way.
Nearly three years to the day, the Snowbirds suffered the same fate to the same team in the same game at the same place — a loss to Fowler in the Division 4 varsity girls basketball state quarterfinals at Clare High School.
The only things different, aside from some of the players, were the score and the date.
The defending state champion and second-ranked Eagles (22-3) knocked off No. 10 Gaylord St. Mary (22-3) by a final of 58-26 on Tuesday, clipping the Snowbirds’ wings and stopping their postseason run just one win shy every high school basketball player’s dream destination — Michigan State University’s Breslin Center. The loss snapped St. Mary’s streak of 10 consecutive wins.
The Eagles move on and will battle Baraga in the state semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
On March 19, 2019, Fowler dashed the Birds’ hopes of making it to the Breslin and the state finals, beating them 48-34 — also at Clare High School in the state quarters. Only to add to the baffling symmetry, that 2019 Gaylord St. Mary squad had won 11 games in a row before losing to the Eagles in similar heartbreaking fashion to finish their season at, you guessed it, also 22-3.
The Eagles have become a perennial contender in the last four seasons under head coach Nate George.
Fowler went 16-4 last season and defeated Bellaire, 54-20, in the state championship game. The Eagles were 20-4 and seemed destined for the Breslin in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled what remained of the postseason. In 2019, the Eagles lost in the state semifinal.
“I came into this game with my eyes wide open. I knew what we were up against,” Gaylord St. Mary head coach Pat Schultz said. “As much as I hate to say this is a good springboard for next year, we learned what the next level of basketball is and what it takes to get there.”
Schultz credited the Eagles’ physical play and hounding defense for disrupting the Snowbirds’ shot attempts and forcing turnovers that resulted in transition points for Fowler. That is usually St. Mary’s game plan, but Fowler managed to break the Snowbirds’ formidable and chaos-inducing full-court press to pull out the victory.
“That’s something we can get better at,” he said. “We’re not used to that up north. We don’t have teams of that size that play like that. All we can do is get better from this.”
St. Mary has been a solid program and perennial contender for district and regional titles for the last several seasons under Schultz, who remains one victory shy of 100 for his career.
In a COVID-19-shortened season last year, the Snowbirds went 13-4, won a district championship and lost to eventual state runner-up Bellaire in the regional semi. In 2019-20, St. Mary finished 18-5 and had their season cut short by Bellaire again, this time in the district title game. The year before was the loss to Fowler in the quarters; and the 2017-18 campaign — Schultz’ first at the helm — resulted in a 23-2 record, a district and regional crown, and a loss in the quarterfinals to eventual state runner-up Chassell.
“There’s eight teams left playing, and we were one of ‘em,” Schultz said. “Everyone wants to move on to that next step, but I walked out of that locker room not ashamed of anything. I’m sad, but I’m proud of my girls’ effort.”
Ava Schultz led the Snowbirds with 16 points, knocking down four from long range and four from the free-throw line. Bailey Murrell, the Snowbirds’ lone senior, scored all seven of her points in the second half. She continued to play hard and fight to get to the hoop even when the proverbial writing was on the wall and the game was out of reach.
“This season has meant everything,” Murrell said. “This team has been my favorite team to play with. I’ve never had a lot of confidence in basketball, but this team has given me the most confidence I’ve ever felt. I felt like I was finally a leader. These girls meant a lot.”
Murrell came out with 1:25 left in the game and the Snowbirds down by 30 points. Her exit in her final high school basketball game was greeted with loud cheers and heavy applause from the Snowbird faithful that made the drive to Clare. Murrell is set to attend Concordia University, where she’ll compete in track and field and play basketball.
As Murrell came off the court for the last time, Schultz embraced the senior. The head coach said his heart breaks for his veteran leader.
“She sets the tone defensively for us. Her effort and energy, her gas tank is something I haven’t coached before,” Schultz said. “Bailey can go like no kid I’ve had before. Her energy and her motor, our team is going to miss that. We’ve got some shoes we need to figure out how to fill next year.”
Next year comes with a lot of promise for the Snowbirds. Although they lose Murrell, they still have juniors Schultz, Macey Bebble, Sydney Gruscynski, Emma McKinley and Emma Glasby as well as a young core upon which to build.
Schultz is finding the silver lining and taking positives away from the loss with his eyes set in the 2022-23 season.
“You have to get here and make mistakes to learn from it,” he said. “Everyone is going to come back next year with a different perspective on what it takes to get to the next level.”
