GAYLORD — Brody Jeffers isn’t going to miss this one.
Neither is Gavin Bebble.
Two of Gaylord St. Mary’s stars battled injuries much of this year, but they returned several weeks ago to help the Snowbirds to a 7-2 regular season and then to a 47-6 playoff victory against Central Lake (7-3) in Friday’s eight-player Division 2 game at Gaylord Intermediate School.
The pair join in with their Snowbird teammates that helped carry the team in their absence to form a potent offense that scored on five of its first six possessions Friday.
The Snowbirds (8-2) draw undefeated Marion (10-0) on the road next week. The Eagles blew out Posen 52-0 Friday night.
St. Mary players have been wanting a rematch for almost a year now after Marion beat GSM 48-8 in last year’s postseason opener.
“We’re hungry,” Jeffers said. “Being beat like that last year, all we could talk about from December on to June was how we knew we were going to get Marion somewhere, somehow. We’re just hungry to go out there and bang heads with them.”
Marion, led by quarterback Mason Salisbury, completed its first 9-0 regular season with a 62-6 win over Farwell to close out the season.
“It was not fun to look up (at the scoreboard) at the end of the game,” Bebble said. “We’ve been thinking about them all year. ... It’ll be a different game this year. We’re going to be a lot better prepared and just play our game like we need to.”
Bebble broke his hand during the first drill of contact practices, missing the Snowbirds’ first five games. Neither he nor Jeffers played the first time against Central Lake this season, a 48-36 shootout in Week Two.
This time around, Bebble was 5/8 for 134 yards passing, ran for 29 yards, scored two touchdowns and intercepted a pass on defense. Jeffers ran 17 times for 178 yards and two touchdowns.
St. Mary focused its defense on containing Central Lake quarterback Kelan Pletcher and running back Garrison Barrett. The Snowbirds were so concerned about Barrett’s speed that they either onside or squib kicked every time to keep the ball out of his hands.
Jeffers said almost as soon as the Marion game was over, Snowbird players were eying another shot at the Eagles.
“They kicked the snot out of us last year in the playoffs,” St. Mary head coach Kevin O’Connell said. “They’re bigger, faster and stronger. We’ve been looking forward to this for a year.”
Jeffers missed the Marion game last year, recovering from knee surgery that cost him all but three games. He also missed the first six weeks this season with a shoulder injury sustained in the first quarter of St. Mary’s game against Pickford. He has scored six touchdowns in the last three games.
“We’ve been through some tests,” Jeffers said. “We’ve been punched in the face a lot. We’re ready to be punched in the face again — and we’re ready to swing back.”
Bebble had a plate and a pin inserted in his left hand and plays with a glove on it.
“We went there last year, and it wasn’t the outcome (we wanted),” Bebble said. “We have a lot of people back from that team, and we’re hungry for them.”
Drayten Evans intercepted a pass for Central Lake, whose only touchdown came on a 49-yard pass from Pletcher to Barrett on a slant over the middle to cut St. Mary’s lead to 14-6 midway through the first quarter.
Dillon Croff, who ran for 107 yards on 10 carries, opened the scoring with a 40-yard touchdown run. Bebble gave the Snowbirds a 14-0 advantage with a 32-yard run and then a 2-yard TD run put St. Mary up 22-6.
Donovan Blust added a 4-yard TD run a play after a 44-yard Croff rush, and Jeffers’ 4-yard TD gave the Snowbirds a 35-6 halftime advantage.
German foreign-exchange student Lasse Felton, who tied the state eight-player single-game record for field goals with four last week against Bear Lake, was 1 for 2 on extra points. Daniel Jacobson added 37 rushing yards and a TD.
“They’re a great team,” Central Lake head coach Chase Hibbard said. “We did not play our game tonight and it’s unfortunate, but I wish St. Mary all the luck. They have a tough team ahead of them, but they can do some damage when they want to.”
Central Lake had two players out due to illness and another three playing while sick.
Marion outscored opponents 582-85 in the regular season, but didn’t play a single team that qualified for the playoffs.
“They haven’t faced a team like St. Mary and maybe that’s what they need,” Hibbard said. “I think St. Mary is going to give them a run for their money. I really do. I think it’ll be a close game.”
