GRAND RAPIDS — The Snow Dogs Track Club will be well represented at the state indoor track meet.
14 members of the Snowdogs TC, which consists of students at Traverse City Central High School, qualified for the MITS Indoor State meet across 16 events. The Snow Dogs competed in MITS meets at Saginaw Valley State and Aquinas college Saturday.
Nathan Pataky raced for a time of 7.28 in the 60-meter dash, Joshua Jaymes ran for a time of 52.8 in the 400 meter run, Drew Seabase ran 1:58.9 in the 800 and Cole Truszkowski ran for a time of 4:31 in the mile. Seabase's time in the 800 was the best in the meet.
Trey Searles qualified in the long jump with a mark of 20-foot-11 and in the triple jump with a mark of 41-foot-3. Searles had the best mark of the meet in triple jump, which ranks him fourth in the state for this season.
Three relay teams qualified for the Snow Dogs. Its 1600-meter relay team consisting of Jaymes, Seabase, Truszkowski and Tyler Arntz; its distance medley relay team with Seabase, Arntz, Matt Ritter and Truszkowski; and its sprint medley relay team with Jaymes, Searles, Arntz and Seabase.
Avery Mclean ran for a qualifying time of 2:25 in the 800 meter run. Julia Flynn qualified in both the 1600 and 3200 meter runs individually.
The relay team of Avery Mclean, Maddy Mclean, Alison Hinkins and Leah Socks qualified in three different races. The team posted a qualifying times in the Distance Medley Relay, the 1600-meter relay and the 3200-meter relay.
Mackenzie Bohrer and Leah Doezema qualified in shot put.
The Up North Track Club, which consists of students at Mancelona, qualified seven at the Aquinas college meet as well.
Up North TC had two qualify individually on the track. Tyler McClure posted the second best time in the meet at 00-00 to qualify in the 1600-meter run, Ryan Rebh qualified in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 7.57.
Jayden Alfred qualified in both the long jump and high jump.
Three different relay teams for Up North TC earned a trip to state as well. The 1600-meter relay team consisting of Tommy Palmer, Johnny Ancel, Wesley Fulk and McClure; the sprint medley relay team with Palmer, Jimmy Dunne, Ancel, Fulk and McClure; and the distance medley relay team with Dunne, Ancel, Fulk and McClure.
The state meet takes place Feb. 22-23 at Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti.
