PETOSKEY — The Peyton Smith to Trey Searles connection confounded Petoskey as Traverse City Central rung up a 38-6 football victory Friday.
Smith threw for 228 yards and four touchdowns — with 180 yards and two of those TDs going to Searles.
Austin Bills ran 14 times for 101 yards and Josh Burnham gained 90 yards on 11 carries and scored one touchdown. Smith added 42 running yards, Nick Foley 33 and Carson Hall 29. Hall hauled in three receptions for 36 yards and two touchdowns.
Petoskey took a 6-0 lead on Ian Piehl’s 2-yard touchdown run as the first quarter expired. Central answered with an Alex Parks 27-yard field goal and then four touchdown passes by Smith to lead 31-6 by the end of the third quarter. The Trojans led 10-6 at half.
Defensively, Burnham led the way with 11 tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss. Matt Brunner and Jordan Liggett each made seven stops, and Hall and Luke Morrison recorded six tackles apiece. Bills and Tylor McCoon each had five stops.
Parks connected on a 27-yard field goal and was perfect on five extra points.
Petoskey’s Gabe Whitmore completed 5 of 9 passes for 10 yards and ran for 19 yards.
Piehl ran for 20 yards and a touchdown and Jarrin Kelly and Brody Woods 15 yards each as the Northmen were outgained 312-92 on the ground.
Charlie Ramirez made 11 tackles for Petoskey (1-5), while Gus Baldwin had 10 stops, Tim Crittenden and Mason Doe-Nimphie each put up seven and Ryley Leist, Kelly and Grant Tripp notched six stops.
