TRAVERSE CITY — A bit of aerial artistry was on display as eight of northern Michigan’s highest-flying vertical virtuosos battled it out for bragging rights and the all-supreme title as the winner of the Record-Eagle All-Star Basketball Summer Classic slam dunk contest.
Although their legs were not as fresh as they probably would have liked coming off an intense four quarters of play in the high-scoring boys All-Star game, their performance in the Traverse City St. Francis High School gymnasium on Wednesday was certainly memorable for all of the right reasons.
Eight high-flying hardwood heroes (four from the National team and four from the American squad) took part in the throwdown tournament as Record-Eagle senior sports writer James Cook and Record-Eagle sports editor Brendan Quealy along with 7&4 sports director Harrison Beeby judged the rim rockers on a scale of 1-10.
Charlie Peterson (Traverse City St. Francis), Gage Hessem (Kingsley), Evan Solomon (Charlevoix) and Dylan Cragg (Grayling) competed for the Americans while Cole Jenema (Cadillac), Brady Ewing (Petoskey), Jon O’Connor (Traverse City West) and Gavin Bisballe (Lake City) took to the air for the Nationals.
Solomon, Jenema and Ewing all received perfect 30s on one of their dunk attempts in the first round, vaulting them to the finals.
Jenema, in fact, called for one of his friends out of the audience, positioned him just in front of the basket and then jumped over him to throw down one of the more impressive dunks of the evening.
In the end, Ewing would emerge victorious as both he and Jenema earned 28s in the finals.
However, Ewing did not miss on any of his dunk attempts in the final round, giving him the tie-breaking win.
“I had no idea,” Ewing said of the tie-breaker rules. “I was like, “If I just make this, I win right?’ And they were all going, ‘No, no. You’ve got to get 9s and 10s.’ But I didn’t know what else to do.”
Ewing did get some lighthearted “boos” from his fellow competitors and Cragg even fell to the floor in disbelief when Ewing was announced as the winner, but the Petoskey product took it all in stride.
“They didn’t want me to win, man. They were hating on me, right?” Ewing said with a laugh. “They didn’t expect me to win. Neither did I, so it was cool.”
Cragg was seen as one of the favorites heading into the competition after throwing down two first-quarter jams in the All-Star game.
“Did you see his basic dunks?” Cragg said in jest about Ewing afterward.
Both Ewing and Cragg are good friends, so the back-and-forth jabs were only out of love for each other.
“We all thought he would win,” Ewing said of Cragg. “He wasn’t too happy about it, but I told him before that I was bringing home the W, so I knew I had to.”
After a couple of missed attempts on his first dunk — a rebound off the side of the backboard with a two-handed pump — Cragg managed to fire the ball through the net with force, but only for 27 out of a possible 30 points.
A score that many in the audience and many of Cragg’s fellow All-Stars felt was a bit on the low side.
“My boy Dylan Cragg got snubbed. That off the side of the backboard, that was good. That was good,” All-Star game MVP and three-point contest winner Nate Childers of Benzie Central said. “He was going for those East Bays. Those in-between the legs dunks. If he’d’ve hit one of those, the gym would have gone crazy.”
Unfortunately, Cragg was unable to cash in on the between-the-legs dunk — which likely would have garnered all 10s from the judging panel — and finished with 27 as his high score.
“Not a lot of pressure, just worn out a little bit from the game before and doing three dunks in a row,” Cragg said. “I’m surprised Brady won. I thought it was going be to Gavin or ... me.”
But it was Ewing that left the gym victorious and holding the ultimate bragging rights.
“It was all just fun. It wasn’t anything too intense. With nothing really too big on the line, it was cool to just go out there and have some fun,” Ewing said. “This was great, especially for the first time. It was just awesome. It was done really well and definitely is something that should stay.”
