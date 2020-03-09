SUTTONS BAY — Nathan Smith wore a “Top Gun” T-shirt to Monday’s game.
Pretty gutsy for someone who came into the district opener without a field goal in the last two games.
Then he came off the bench to score 18 points in Lake Leelanau St. Mary’s 91-76 shootout win over Buckley in Monday’s Division 4 boys basketball district quarterfinal at Suttons Bay.
Top gun, indeed.
“The last two games I went 0-fer a lot,” Smith said. “I had been on a roll before that and then it really stunk to have those last two games as a drop-off, but it was really nice to come back out here and not only me, but it seemed like everyone on the team is just clicking on all cylinders.”
The Eagles hit 70 points with 6:17 left in the third quarter on a Dylan Barnowski 3-pointer.
The two teams combined to drain 25 triples on the night.
“The rims are pretty bouncy, that definitely helps,” said Smith, who knocked down three treys of his own. “We haven’t won a district in like 47 years, so we really want that and that’s propelling us to get it more than anything.”
The Eagles hadn’t scored more than 72 in a win this season, dropping an 83-80 decision to Leland earlier this season. The Comets won the night’s second game on a Wyatt Sirrine putback with nine seconds left.
Lake Leelanau (13-8) moves on to play Traverse City Christian (6-14) in Wednesday’s 6 p.m. semifinal, followed by Leland against Forest Area.
“Overall, this is probably one of the best team efforts we’ve had all season,” St. Mary head coach Jim Dybevik said. “I mean anytime you score 91 points, holy smokes.”
The Eagles led 42-36 at halftime, holding an 11-point advantage at several junctions.
August Schaub led Lake Leelanau with 21 points, as five Eagles (and almost a sixth) hit double figures. Dylan Barnowski and Smith each scored 18, Shawn Bramer 15, Cameron Tarsa 11 and Zavier McKillip had seven, despite battling foul trouble.
McKillip picked up his fourth foul 40 seconds into the second half. Three minutes later St. Mary’s 49-38 lead was gone as the Bears tied it at 49 on a Jackson Kulawiak bucket off a Tyler Francisco assist.
Francisco led Buckley (3-18) with 27 points, with Kyle Kaczanowski adding 21 and Kulawiak 12. Tyler Milarch added six and Tyler Breithaupt five.
Buckley’s only lead came on a Francisco 3-pointer 55 seconds into the game.
“August had a great game, too,” Dybevik said. “He drove in and got some real important layups, just drove it right in.”
The third quarter alone featured 50 points, as Lake Leelanau buried five 3-pointers and Buckley four.
Buckley owned the boards in the first half, and kept up by extending possessions with offensive rebounds.
The Bears pulled within three on another Kulawiak triple with 5:25 remaining, but the Eagles hit the glass better the rest of the way and Leelanau went on a 17-5 run to end the game, including making 7-of-9 free throws in the last 2:28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.