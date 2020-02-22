TRAVERSE CITY — The Petoskey Northmen hope last year was an anomaly.
For most other teams, second place in the Division 2 alpine skiing finals would be more than fine.
For Petoskey? Just decent.
"It is always the goal to win the state title at Petoskey," Northmen head coach Erik Lundteigen said. "Coming off a pretty decent result last year, we want to improve on that."
The Northmen boys team won eight of the last nine D2 state titles, with Great North Alpine taking home the team title in 2019.
"We have had some really good training as of late which makes me very excited for Monday," Lundteigen said. "As the year has gone on we have had a pretty steady improvement. Depth is the key both on the boys and girls side. Most teams have one or two good skiers but I think our depth has the potential pull us through."
The Division 2 finals go to Nubs Nob in Harbor Springs this year, while Division 1 team are across the road at Boyne Highlands. Admission is $8.
Area teams to qualify for the finals include TC West boys, TC Central girls, Great North Alpine boys and both teams for Petoskey and Cadillac.
"The Big North Conference, I really believe it is the toughest conference in the state," Lundteigen said. "The fact we race every week with those guys prepares you for the big one. We are happy to be on our home hill, since we train at Nubs."
The Northmen boys and girls teams placed second last year, and each won their very competitive regional, topping GNA in the process.
"The state meet is a one-day thing," Lundteigen said. "You can win all year long but you just don't want to have a bad day (at states)."
Great North Alpine, which unseated the Northmen for the D2 boys title last year, placed third at regionals, just four points behind runner-up Harbor Springs. GNA then bested the Rams at the Lake Michigan Conference finals to edge Harbor for the league championship, so Monday's state finals become somewhat of a rubber match between the two.
"We're looking for four solid runs by six good athletes," GNA head coach Ben Ferris said.
Great North Alpine lost double state champ Finn Husband off last year's team, but has the rest of the championship team back, led by Cooper Kerkhof, Ayden Ferris, Andrew Bliss, Sully Husband and Shane Pilate. Freshman Corbin Murphy has stepped into the sixth spot, and finished in the top 30 in both slalom and giant slalom at regionals.
Last year, Finn Husband become only the 12th boys skier in Michigan history to win two slalom state championships, joining a list that includes numerous local skiers, including Dan Lautner, Traverse City (1979-80); Rick Kutcipal, Petoskey (1981-82); Jim Woodburne, Traverse City (1985-86); Jacob Olsen, Petoskey (2001-02); Eric Behan, Petoskey (2004-05); Kevin Fisher, Glen Lake (2004-05); Carter Marsh, Cadillac (2008-09) and Kennan Cooper, Cadillac (2014-15).
Ben Ferris said GNA always aims to battle with the Northmen and Rams.
"That's the plan," he said. "They've got so much experience on the big day. We have the potential, absolutely. It depends what shows up Monday."
In Division 1, it's also the usual suspects that look like the favorites.
The Region 1 regional has produced the state champion in 21 of the last 24 years in both boys and girls.
That includes Marquette's boys claiming the last seven championship and the Redettes the last four (including four straight slalom individual championships).
Traverse City West came the closest in regionals to the Marquette boys, coming up second by 34 points. Central upended the Redettes by seven points in the girls regional.
The Trojans haven't won a girls state title since 2013 and finished as runners-up two of the last three years.
Marquette's boys seek to join elite company this year, and a championship would make the Redmen only the third program in state history to win eight consecutive state crowns, joining the Traverse City Central boys (1988-95) and Petoskey boys (2011-18). The longest such girls streak is by Marquette (1999-2004).
