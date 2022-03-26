GlenLake30.jpg
BY JAMES COOK jcook@record-eagle.com

Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association preseason state rankings

DIVISION 1

1. Orchard Lake St. Mary's

2. Grand Blanc

3. Birmingham Brother Rice

4. Grand Ledge

5. Woodhaven

6. Livonia Stevenson

7. Mattawan

8. Howell

9. Temperance Bedford

10. Hartland

11. Detroit Catholic Central

12. Portage Northern

13. DeWitt

14. Rockford

15. Portage Central

16. Flushing

17. Hudsonville

18. Traverse City West

19. Holt

20. Muskegon Mona Shores

DIVISION 2

1. New Boston Huron

2. Stevensville-Lakeshore

3. Grand Rapids Christian

4. Richmond

5. Frankenmuth

6. Grand Rapids West Catholic

7. Bay City John Glen

8. Muskegon Oakridge

9. Grosse Ile

10. Trenton

11. Forest Hills Eastern

12. Zeeland East

13. Edwardsburg

14. Macomb Lutheran North

15. Petoskey

16. Freeland

17. Eaton Rapids

18. Escanaba

19. Birch Run

20. Gladwin

DIVISION 3

1. Grosse Pointe Liggett

2. Buchanan

3. Hemlock

4. Blissfield

5. Detroit Edison

6. Boyne City

7. Pewamo-Westphalia

8. Homer

9. Bad Axe

10. Jackson Lumen Christi

11. Grass Lake

12. Gladstone

13. Traverse City St. Francis

14. New Lothrop

15. Brandywine

16. Grand Rapids Northpointe Christian

17. Bridgman

18. Watervliet

19. North Muskegon

20. Evart

DIVISION 4

1. Beal City

2. Marine City Cardinal Mooney

3. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central

4. Johannesburg Lewiston

5. Marlette

6. Kingston

7. White Cloud

8. Rudyard

9. Plymouth Christian

10. Kalamazoo Christian

11. Glen Lake

12. Peck

13. Three Oaks River Valley

14. Bay City All Saints

15. Gaylord St. Mary

16. Norway

17. Inland lakes

18. Breckenridge

19. Concord

20. Colon

