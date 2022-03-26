Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association preseason state rankings
DIVISION 1
1. Orchard Lake St. Mary's
2. Grand Blanc
3. Birmingham Brother Rice
4. Grand Ledge
5. Woodhaven
6. Livonia Stevenson
7. Mattawan
8. Howell
9. Temperance Bedford
10. Hartland
11. Detroit Catholic Central
12. Portage Northern
13. DeWitt
14. Rockford
15. Portage Central
16. Flushing
17. Hudsonville
18. Traverse City West
19. Holt
20. Muskegon Mona Shores
DIVISION 2
1. New Boston Huron
2. Stevensville-Lakeshore
3. Grand Rapids Christian
4. Richmond
5. Frankenmuth
6. Grand Rapids West Catholic
7. Bay City John Glen
8. Muskegon Oakridge
9. Grosse Ile
10. Trenton
11. Forest Hills Eastern
12. Zeeland East
13. Edwardsburg
14. Macomb Lutheran North
15. Petoskey
16. Freeland
17. Eaton Rapids
18. Escanaba
19. Birch Run
20. Gladwin
DIVISION 3
1. Grosse Pointe Liggett
2. Buchanan
3. Hemlock
4. Blissfield
5. Detroit Edison
6. Boyne City
7. Pewamo-Westphalia
8. Homer
9. Bad Axe
10. Jackson Lumen Christi
11. Grass Lake
12. Gladstone
13. Traverse City St. Francis
14. New Lothrop
15. Brandywine
16. Grand Rapids Northpointe Christian
17. Bridgman
18. Watervliet
19. North Muskegon
20. Evart
DIVISION 4
1. Beal City
2. Marine City Cardinal Mooney
3. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central
4. Johannesburg Lewiston
5. Marlette
6. Kingston
7. White Cloud
8. Rudyard
9. Plymouth Christian
10. Kalamazoo Christian
11. Glen Lake
12. Peck
13. Three Oaks River Valley
14. Bay City All Saints
15. Gaylord St. Mary
16. Norway
17. Inland lakes
18. Breckenridge
19. Concord
20. Colon
