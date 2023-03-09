MESICK — Mesick senior Carter Simmer had to wait till the second half to put himself in the Michigan High School Athletic Association history books for 3-pointers made in single-season with 82.
“I was trying to get the record last game, so I won’t have to think about it during districts,” Simmer said. “I needed just one, but I wasn’t thinking much about it. It means a lot to get the record because I put a lot into this game.”
The Mesick boys basketball team moves one step closer to its first district title since 1982 after pulling off a 58-43 win against Buckley (14-9) in the district semifinals at home.
“A lot of people thought it was going to be Buckley and McBain Northern Michigan Christian,” Simmer said. “They thought Buckley was a clear favorite because of our first game, but we knew we had the chance coming in.”
Wednesday’s matchup was the second meeting between the two schools this season, with the Bears getting the upper hand in the first game.
Everything that was clicking for the Bears in the first meeting, was nonexistent in the second meeting.
The scrappiness of the Bulldogs (18-5) made it challenging for the Bears to muster points, as the Kulawiak brothers couldn’t get it going. The looks were there for them, but nothing was going in.
“We were just focusing on Landon Kulawiak and limiting him in points,” Bulldogs senior Ashtyn Simerson said. “I know in the first game he had 36 on us, so limiting him helped us get our offense going.”
The Bulldogs shut down Kulawiak — who averages 23 points a game — to five. Kulawiak scored zero in the second and third quarter.
Bears senior Jackson Kulawiak finished with 11 and senior Tyler Milarch scored a team-high 18.
Landon Kulawiak had the hot hand in the first to push his team to a 13-10 lead after sinking a 3-pointer at the buzzer, but the Bulldog’s defense and the roar of the Mesick crowd made things difficult for the Bears the rest of the game.
The Bears’ second quarter is one they’ll forget because the Bulldogs had a free trip to the line with five minutes to play, as well the Buckley starting five dealing with foul troubles.
Mesick found themselves at the line a lot through those five minutes, but the defense of Simerson and Diego Hall made the difference in the second half.
“I can tell you that at halftime, the team was frustrated with the last-second layup that was scored to get them within six,” Mesick coach Nate Hall said. “They committed to me at halftime they were going to come out and set a tone on the defensive end.”
The defense for the Bulldogs picked up as Simerson had seven steals, and Tyler Hall collected four. Hall also had eight points and four rebounds.
Simerson also added himself to the MHSAA history books earlier this season, but continues to climb the charts as he’s at 101 steals in a single season.
“It’s great, but it’s a weird feeling,” Simerson said of being in the history books.
The Bulldogs shut down the Bears starting five to six total points in the third, and ran up the scoreboard by splashing 14 points. Simmer scored eight of those 14.
Simerson had a team-high 25 points, and Simmer finished with 10. Joe O’Neil finished with seven points, eight assists and nine rebounds.
The Bears tried to muster a comeback in the fourth, but Simerson couldn’t stop scoring. He racked up 14 points in the quarter with multiple trips to the free-throw line.
The Bulldogs were in the district finals last season, but fell short against Grayling in Division 3.
Simerson noted last year’s loss is still with him and believes this team is primed for a district title.
“We were in this position last year and the year before that,” Simerson said. “We keep getting stuck in the district championship, and I want to move on to regionals for once.”
With a senior-laden team, Nate Hall is pleased with how far the team has come over the years.
“It’ll mean a lot to win districts for this community and for these kids, especially this group of seniors,” Hall said. “There are seven seniors on the team right now, and I’ve had them since they were little.
“The focus this year has been how can we mesh more as a team and as a unit. That’s what I’ve seen, and they have done that.”
Buckley finished the season in second place for the Northwest Conference with a 10-4 record and will be losing three of their starting five for next season.
The Bulldogs host No. 20 McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Friday for the district finals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.