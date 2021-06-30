THOMPSONVILLE — Kelly Sim still hasn’t told her parents back in New Jersey she’s holding a two-day lead at the Michigan PGA Women’s Open.
She plans to keep it that way, just in case.
The Northwestern student shot 6-under Tuesday at Crystal Mountain’s Mountain Ridge Course, putting her in a solo lead after two rounds at 10-under.
Sim birdied eight holes Tuesday, outpacing second-place Ashley Lau, fourth-place Sarah White and Traverse City native and fifth-place holder Anika Dy, who each made six birdies. Lau, who attends the University of Michigan, is tied for second at 7-under with new pro Tristyn Nowlin.
“I was making a lot more putts out there today,” Sim said of her round. “I was making a lot of putts yesterday too but all in all just a more solid round today.
“It’s a comfortable lead but anything can happen in golf. I’m just going to do my best out there tomorrow and maybe even shot a lower score tomorrow.“
Sim’s five birdies through the first eight holes Tuesday gave her a lead she’d hold all day, despite bogeys on Nos. 9 and 16.
“I struggled a bit in the front nine yesterday,” Sim said. “So it was just really good for me to know that I can make birdies out here on the front nine or the back nine.”
The Northwestern product had two bogies and a birdie on the front nine Monday, a far cry from her opening performance in round two.
Sim wasn’t alone in making big shots on a rainy day in Thompsonville. A host of Big Ten competitors stayed at the top of the leaderboard with birdie-filled performances Tuesday.
Lau and Dy give the University of Michigan two golfers in the top-5 headed into the final round. Northwestern teammate Jane Lu joined Sim in the top-16, as Lu is tied for 16th at even par with three other golfers after fighting through the rainstorm for a 2-over second round. Nowlin, who is tied for second, graduated from Illinois last year and fills out four of the top five spots with Big Ten players.
While the midwestern Division 1 college students faired well Tuesday, many local competitors did not make the cut at 12-over. The only local golfers left are sisters and TC West products Anika and Anci Dy, the latter who sits tied for 61st at 10-over.
Anika Dy became the youngest person ever to win the Women’s Open in 2019 when she took home the trophy at 17 years old. Anci Dy, who just finished her freshman year at the University of Indianapolis, hasn’t played in the Open since she was 13 years old and the last two days has felt like a homecoming to her.
“This has been such a great experience comparing my game then against my game now,” Anci Dy said. “It‘s a fun comparison and to know I get to play at home again and the support has been off the charts.
“I feel like it was a pretty decent round, I struggled with one hole, and had good holes after. Golf happens and I get to play tomorrow, so that’s even better.”
Other locals didn’t quite make the cut as six area golfers were 13-over or worse. The first to be cut was TC West grad Hunter Kehoe at 13-over after a bad No. 18 hole on Monday and two double bogeys Tuesday dropped her out of contention.
It was still a special event for Kehoe, who plans to step away from competitive golf after this tournament as she pursues her master’s degree at Notre Dame.
“There’s a big group of us including Anika (Dy), Anci (Dy), and Nichole (Cox) that all grew up going to the junior elite program out here with Scott Wilson so we grew up playing these courses,” Kehoe said. “It’s always fun to be back home with the girls your grew up playing with.”
Cox, an Empire native, had a better day Tuesday than Monday, but ended the day at 18-over. TC natives Kathrine Hopkins, Emlin Munch and Megan Jenkinson, along with Thompsonville native Sydney Pickell, all missed the cut.
Five out of the top six golfers have amateur status and a win from any of them would mark only the third time an amateur has won this tournament. Nowlin is the lone pro inside the top six.
A prize of $6,500 goes to the top professional golfer and pro shop gift certificates will be handed out to the top amateurs.
Sim hopes she is the one who takes home her first win of the season and that top prize of $750 in certificates with her two-day lead.
“To do it in Michigan would be really meaningful because my teammates are here, it’s close to Northwestern and the volunteers out here are making this event really special,” Sim said.