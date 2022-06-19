WILLIAMSBURG — All sports require a certain level of physical capacity and mental acuity. Being a rider in a horse show is no different.
Every year, during springtime in Traverse City, the Flintfields Horse Park puts on competitions. This weekend marked the Staller Grand Prix for the Hunter Derby, and many of the athletes and spectators have already gotten started.
Riders in any age group — from 6 to 65 — have circled the Traverse City Horse Show as a spot in which they want to participate. While the city itself sells a lot to the riders, it’s the facility at Flintfields Horse Park that impresses them the most.
Every year, the best come to the park. The facility has been around for a while, and the improvements and ability to bring in new ideas to make the park enjoyable continue to bring people back.
Born and raised in Puerto Rico until the age of 15, Freddie Vasquez got into the sport when he was 7 years old. Now 55, he speaks highly about what Traverse City means to horse shows.
“My summer, without a doubt, in Traverse City is incredibly hard to top,” Vasquez said. “I was talking to a friend of mine, Chris Kappeler, and we were both discussing how this is the spot in the United States.”
Vasquez has been in the sport since he was a kid. He knew the minute he got on a horse that it was what he wanted to do.
His grandfather owned racehorses, so it made it easier for him to fall in love. Fast forward years later, he and his family moved to Chicago when he was 15. Ever since then, he has dedicated his life to the sport where he has traveled all across the world. But he still calls Traverse City the best spot for horse shows.
California native Alex Lawler spoke the same sentiments. The 40-year-old Lawler has been riding since he was 10 after begging his parents for lessons. He even tried to lie about his age at one point before he started riding. Lawler continues to dedicate his time to his career even when there’s little free time.
Most riders who participate in this sport don’t have much free time to begin with, given that every week is a grind — day and night. When free time does happen, many of the riders like to enjoy it as much as possible.
Lawler likes to dedicate his time to trying many of the acclaimed food spots in the cities that he visits.
For these riders, they travel almost every week to far away places. For Lawler, one of his favorite places was Spruce Meadows in Calgary, Alberta. But after coming to Flintfields Horse Park for a couple of years, it has taken over the spot as one of the best places to ride, compete and visit for anyone in the sport.
“What Traverse City offers is a balance of sport and genuinely nice lifestyle while you’re here with the food and water,” said Lawler, adding that he plans on sticking around for the annual Cherry Festival that starts July 2.
While the city and venue are outstanding, according to the riders, participating in the sport can be challenging. It’s even harder when there are no spectators.
Flintfields Horse Park is back open to the public for the first time after two years because of the COVID-19 regulations, but some of the riders have already noticed the difference it brings. While some fed off the crowd noise, others didn’t even notice.
“As a community, we coped as best as we could,” said Kendall Meijer of Grand Rapids. “It’s not so geared towards the average spectator, so I would say that it didn’t affect us as much as some other sports.”
Michigan was one of a few states during the pandemic that was allowing competition to continue. Fans weren’t allowed in, but this year the riders have begun to notice the impact that spectators have on not only themselves but the horses.
While others felt the opposite of Meijer, Vasquez and Lawler thrive off crowd engagement.
“The crowd really gets pushed in the Grand Prix ring and gets [the] horse really excited,” said Vasquez. “Good horses want a crowd. Good horses jump better with a crowd. Good riders want to cheer. It’s something that drives you and makes you better”
One thing for certain is that the riders who participate in the sport are like a community. But when the lights come on, the gloves are off.
“I like my friends, but if they have a real down (day), that helps me,” Vasquez said with a chuckle.
The riding community is so tight that even when they travel all around the world they still see the same people. When Vasquez showed up this week, he knew he was going to get to see his friends from New York.
Sunday marks one of the biggest days for the Flintfields Horse Field because as the Staller Grand Prix takes place. These Grand Prixs’ can be comparable to Formula 1.
The Grand Prix for horse shows is where the best of the best come to compete. According to the International Federation for Equestrian Sports, they get tested on how well they can jump through a course that is 10-16 obstacles.
Many of these obstacles in the early stages are mixed up to make it a fair competition for all according to Lauren White, Director in Marketing. Before each event, riders who are participating will have a chance to walk the course and get a feel for what to expect.
Lawler is one of the riders who will be participating in the Staller Grand Prix after he scored well in qualifying. Like Formula 1, there are many horses who can help riders get to the Grand Prix or even win it, but a lot of the times — like a race car — it doesn’t work the way you want.
This Sunday the qualifiers for the Staller Grand Prix will have a chance to win $38,000.
While horse shows are fun and competitive, it’s also a business.
Many of these riders are sponsored by clients who help provide for the horses. If neither of their horses performs, that is the end of the day for the rider.
Lawler, like everyone else, has more than one horse that they ride with. Oftentimes they don’t know much about the horse, while others have been with their horses for a long time. Most of the time, the riders don’t even get to name their horses. That is often given to the horse before the rider even knows who he or she is.
At the end of the day, horse shows are everything for which a rider works and trains. The longer a rider is in the sport, the unimaginable places and events he or she gets to participate in. Flintfields Horse Park prides itself on being the spot that a lot of the riders love.
The venue also prides itself on having all ticket proceeds to help local charities in the area like the Gaylord Tornado relief fund and many others.
Each year, Traverse City Horse Show officials try to up their game.
The park has become a destination for a lot of the riders, even for those that hope to make it on an Olympic team.
Events like the Grand Prix continue until Sept. 18.
