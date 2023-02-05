Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 40 kts from the south and highest waves around 7 feet possible. * WHERE...In Lake Huron, Straits of Mackinac within 5 nm of Mackinac Bridge including Mackinac Island. In Lake Michigan, Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous highest waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and highest waves. &&