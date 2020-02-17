LAKE LEELANAU — Jim Dybevik shouted out to his four guards a simple reminder.
“If you see the open 3-pointer, take it.”
Whether or not his players heard him, his message resonated fairly quickly.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary’s made eight 3-pointers en route to a 62-45 win against Leland Monday night at home.
St. Mary’s quartet of guards Dylan Barnowski, August Schaub, Shawn Bramer and Nathan Smith took every chance they had for a 3-pointer to combine for 45 points.
“We shot the ball pretty well,” St. Mary’s coach Jim Dybevik said. “We rebounded and that was the key. It was one and done for them and I think we really monopolized the board tonight and I think that helped us.”
Barnowski’s first shot of the game dictated how the rest of the half would go for the Eagles. He hit a three to take a 5-0 lead, then St. Mary’s scored three points off four technical free throw opportunities. The Eagles led 15-8 after one.
Leland tried to respond to the early deficit by driving less to avoid LLSM center Cameron Tarsa at the basket. Early in the second quarter Leland’s Keegan Royston made a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to five.
St. Mary’s shots only kept falling more as the quarter went on. Schaub, Barnowski and Smith scored three 3-pointers consecutively. With a chance at the free throw line with 32 seconds to go till halftime, Schaub made both shots, then the Eagles forced a steal to draw a second foul. It turned a one-and-one into a five point swing and a 23-point second quarter.
“Those guys really move the ball well, they make it difficult to guard the three point line,” Leland coach Jon Kiessel said. “We just got caught.
“We couldn’t score, we couldn’t get a ball drop and couldn’t get a break of any kind that whole first half.”
Instead of forcing the 3-point shot like it did coming out of the first quarter, Leland tried to manage Tarsa with aggressiveness. It earned three trips to the line throughout the quarter to send Tarsa to the bench with his third foul.
Meanwhile, St. Mary’s didn’t stop shooting from deep. Barnowski made his third and fourth triples of the game and free throws from Schaub put the Eagles up by 30 with four minutes to go in the third quarter.
With Tarsa out of the game Leland went on a 20-4 run between the end of the third quarter and four minutes into the fourth quarter. Sixteen points still wasn’t enough.
“What he (Tarsa) does is he forces you to pay attention,” Kiessel said. “While we were trying to guard the three point line, he was cleaning up around the rim.”
Bramer and Dybevik notice Tarsa’s rebounding skills too.
“He jumps out of the gym,” Dybevik said. “He gives everybody some trouble.”
“He gets about 10 or 15 rebounds a game and it really helps us a lot with our fast break layups,” Bramer said.
Barnowski and Bramer each led St. Mary (8-7) with 16 points while Schaub had 10 points. Tarsa finished with eight points with six in the first quarter. St. Mary’s capitalized on its trips to the line, only missing four free throws all night to go 14 for 18.
Leland (8-7, 4-6 NWC) was led by Griffin Satterwhite with 19 points, finishing as the game’s leading scorer. Jayden Holston scored 10 points and Colin Gaines added eight with six in the second half.
Tarsa and Leland’s Gavin Miller both fouled out in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter.
St. Mary’s hosts Grand Traverse Academy Thursday. Leland hosts Suttons Bay Friday.
