TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City St. Francis and Cadillac both played in last year’s tournament at Wyoming Godwin Heights, which started Gladiators coach Sean Finnegan thinking.
That’s when the idea for Saturday’s first annual Northern Michigan Showcase was born.
The tournament features five consecutive games at St. Francis, featuring six northern Michigan schools competing against four downstate programs. Eight of the 10 participating teams received votes in this week’s Associated Press boys basketball rankings.
“I saw it as an opportunity for our community to have something special here and bring some top-level teams up here,” Finnegan said.
The day’s final game at 8 p.m. pits the host Division 3 No. 16-ranked Glads (10-2) against Division 1 No. 1-ranked Detroit Cass Tech (15-0), a school that’s already expressed interest in playing here on a yearly basis.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” St. Francis 6-foot-5 senior forward Drew Breimayer said. “To play a team like that and in the atmosphere that it’s going to be, it’s going to be a fun one.”
Cass Tech scored more than 70 points in 10 of 15 games, including breaking the century mark in a 112-83 game a week ago against Detroit Renaissance.
St. Francis experimented with a new zone defense in Tuesday’s Lake Michigan Conference win over Kalkaska, one it hopes to use to slow down the fast-paced Technicians.
“Size wise, we match up well,” Breimayer said. “Skill wise, they’re very good. So this gives us a lot of confidence going into that.”
The rest of the field includes Division 4 No. 7 Lake Leelanau St. Mary (11-1) vs. Division 4 No. 21 McBain Northern Michigan Christian (9-3) at 1 p.m., Division 3 No. 9 Glen Lake (10-1) vs. Wayne Memorial (5-7) at 2:45 p.m., Traverse City West (6-9) versus Division 2 No. 13 Ferndale (5-5) at 4:30 p.m. and Division 2 No. 14 Cadillac (12-1) taking on Division 1 No. 7 Grand Blanc (11-2) at 6:15 p.m.
Entry fee is $10 for the full day’s worth of games.
Once the idea got off the ground, filling out the games was much easier than Finnegan anticipated, as schools across the state quickly lined up to join the field.
“I had to stop it at five games, just for time reasons,” said Finnegan, who said there’s already a waiting list for next year’s entrants.
Cadillac also hosted its own tournament last weekend, with Big North Conference teams TC West, Petoskey and the host Vikings taking on downstate programs in a tourney named after former Cadillac coach Jeff McDonald, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2015 after racking up over 300 career varsity basketball victories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.